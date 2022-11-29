Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested, charged in connection to murder of Riverdale mayor’s nephew
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon was shot and killed today in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, 38-year-old Andre Bullock was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the Commission of a crime.
WJCL
Police: Physical altercation led Georgia woman to stab husband to death
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she fatally stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded November 27 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a home in Morrow. Officers say they...
fox5atlanta.com
'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain, investigators need help to identify him
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Investigators with DeKalb County Police and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were recovered Monday in Stone Mountain. On Nov. 28, investigators recovered the remains in a wooded area off Rockbridge Road. Police received a...
‘How about me:’ Man gets himself arrested after asking why he was left off Rockdale most wanted list
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after questioning why he wasn’t among the most wanted people in his county. Earlier this week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of their ten “most wanted” violent offenders on social media. Just...
fox5atlanta.com
Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
Man fatally shot while sitting in car at SW Atlanta convenience store
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood, officials confirmed.
Driver found guilty in man’s death after following too closely, causing crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been found guilty for his involvement in a crash that left a man dead. Brandon Lee Fulcher was convicted of second degree vehicular homicide and following too closely, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
capitalbnews.org
After the Shooting Death of Two Black Teens, Residents Are Looking for Answers
The Monday after Thanksgiving, seventh-graders at KIPP Soul Academy were reeling from the news that their classmate, 12-year-old Zyion Charles, had been shot and killed over the weekend. KIPP Soul had extra counselors from other area schools on site to support staff their own staff and mourning students. “From the...
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two indicted in DeKalb County for allegedly trafficking teenager
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been indicted in DeKalb County in a human trafficking case involving a teenage victim. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were indicted on several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old in 2021. They have both been charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman at an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Mom of Twin 4-Year-Old Girls Allegedly Confessed to Killing One Daughter and Setting ‘Catastrophic Fire’ at Home
The mother of 4-year-old twin girls in Georgia is behind bars this week after she allegedly killed one of her daughters before setting fire to their apartment as a way to cover up the slaying. Nicole Ashley Jackson, whose surviving daughter was injured the the blaze, was taken into custody...
Felon on mission to keep kids from being lured into gangs
ATLANTA, Ga. — A felon who spent nearly two decades in prison says he is on a mission to keep children from making the same mistakes he did. Myron Fountaine, who is known on social media as “The Prison Dr.,” served 19 years in prison after he was convicted of vehicular armed robbery.
Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead
ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
Comments / 0