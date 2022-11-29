ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested, charged in connection to murder of Riverdale mayor’s nephew

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon was shot and killed today in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, 38-year-old Andre Bullock was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the Commission of a crime.
JONESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police: Physical altercation led Georgia woman to stab husband to death

MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she fatally stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded November 27 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a home in Morrow. Officers say they...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
fox5atlanta.com

Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

After the Shooting Death of Two Black Teens, Residents Are Looking for Answers

The Monday after Thanksgiving, seventh-graders at KIPP Soul Academy were reeling from the news that their classmate, 12-year-old Zyion Charles, had been shot and killed over the weekend. KIPP Soul had extra counselors from other area schools on site to support staff their own staff and mourning students. “From the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two indicted in DeKalb County for allegedly trafficking teenager

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been indicted in DeKalb County in a human trafficking case involving a teenage victim. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were indicted on several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old in 2021. They have both been charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

