Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
NME
Roskilde 2023: Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and more to headline
Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens. The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 next year. Tickets are available to purchase here.
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
Comments / 0