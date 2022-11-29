Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin dips back below US$17,000, Ether falls, Dogecoin leads losers list
Bitcoin fell back below US$17,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia. Ether and all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization also lost ground. Dogecoin posted the biggest drop on the list, while Polkadot and Polygon both fell less than 2%. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.2% to US$16,968, in...
NFT sales rise for first time in 7 months in November despite crypto price slump
Non-fungible token (NFT) sales in November rose for the first time in seven months to top US$530 million, shrugging off the sharp declines in cryptocurrency prices following the collapse of Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX.com earlier in the month. November sales rose 13.2% in value terms from October, despite an 18.75%...
U.S. crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 30% of its workforce, cites ‘market conditions’
U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken will lay off 30% of its global workforce, or approximately 1,100 people, to “adapt to current market conditions,” according to a company blog post on Wednesday. See related article: Kraken pays over US$360K to US Treasury to settle Iran sanctions allegations. Fast facts. “Since...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
MetaComp becomes the latest crypto exchange to receive Singapore license
Singapore-based crypto exchange MetaComp has been granted Singapore’s Major Payment Institution license, enabling it to offer digital asset exchange and custody services to institutional investors from Thursday, Dec. 1. Fast facts. The exchange announced on Thursday that it was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) license, allowing the...
Telegram plans decentralized crypto exchange, wallets following FTX collapse
Social media site Telegram Messenger LLP plans to build non-custodial wallets and a decentralized exchange for cryptocurrencies following the collapse of the FTX platform, Telegram’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov said on Wednesday. Fast facts. The 38-year-old founder said his and other blockchain-based projects should return to...
Goldman Sachs junior bankers work 98 hours a week, a new survey says — making the equivalent of about $22 an hour
Goldman Sachs investment banking analysts say they're still working 100-hour work weeks. That means they're getting paid $22 an hour before any bonus.
Troubled Hong Kong crypto exchange AAX unlikely to reopen, says former executive
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is likely to end operations and restructure, its former vice president for global marketing and communications, Ben Caselin, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday in his first interview since he announced his resignation on Monday. Fast facts. The exchange deleted its social media...
DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr will buy US$5 million worth of BNB – the token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – to compensate liquidity providers affected by Friday’s exploit. Fast facts. Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider and staking platform, experienced an exploit on Friday when the perpetrator...
Firm up your financial strategy with solid year-end moves
Q: I want to take advantage of financial opportunities before this year ends; what should I consider? A: I’m writing this on Giving Tuesday, and charities need extra help, particularly this inflationary year and especially during the holidays. If you are under the age of 70½, consider transferring appreciated investments directly to your favorite...
Indonesia central bank releases whitepaper on digital rupiah, to develop wholesale CBDC first
Indonesia’s central bank has released a whitepaper detailing plans for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the country looks to “advance digital transformation.”. Fast facts. Bank Indonesia, the central bank, said in the whitepaper released on Wednesday that Project Garuda, the national initiative to develop a digital...
Philippines’ Blockchain Future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 30, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. As the first ever Philippine Blockchain Week opened, there is huge optimism about the future for Web3 in the country, and while the hype for Axie Infinity and NFTs have moved on, crypto adoption in the country is still on the rise according to Chainalysis.
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
China's H-20 'stealth bomber,' allegedly a rival to the US's 'Raider,' may also be rolled out soon.
Sam Bankman-Fried says not aware of any improper use of funds in FTX downfall
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, told ABC News that he “did not know that there [was] any improper use of customer funds” at his company, amid speculation customer deposits were used for trading by Alameda Research, FTX’s brokerage arm. Fast facts. “I really, deeply...
S. Korea energy conglomerate builds US$84 mln metaverse fund
South Korea’s city gas and energy group Daesung’s venture capital subsidiary recently established a fund worth 110 billion Korean won (about US$84.5 million) for expanding investments into startups in the metaverse industry, local media outlets reported Thursday. Fast facts. Daesung Private Equity announced Wednesday the launch of the...
Coinbase disables NFT transfer on iOS app, citing hefty in-app fees
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled its non-fungible token (NFT) transfer feature for iOS users, citing a dispute over Apple’s in-app purchase policy, the exchange tweeted on Thursday. Fast facts. Coinbase said that Apple requires gas fees, which occur when transferring an NFT, to collect through Apple’s in-app purchase system...
South Korea’s Shinhan Bank starts ‘metaverse’ services, according to local media
Shinhan Bank, one of South Korea’s top four lenders by net profit, has opened a “metaverse” site to provide what it called financial and non-financial services, claiming to be the first bank in the country to provide such a platform, according to local media reports on Wednesday.
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is still optimistic about the metaverse
Meta Platforms Inc., Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, said that he remains optimistic about the future of the metaverse over a “five-to-ten-year horizon” despite widespread skepticism of his company’s venture into the technology, he said during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Fast facts. “Skepticism...
