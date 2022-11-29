ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin dips back below US$17,000, Ether falls, Dogecoin leads losers list

Bitcoin fell back below US$17,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia. Ether and all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization also lost ground. Dogecoin posted the biggest drop on the list, while Polkadot and Polygon both fell less than 2%. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.2% to US$16,968, in...
forkast.news

NFT sales rise for first time in 7 months in November despite crypto price slump

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales in November rose for the first time in seven months to top US$530 million, shrugging off the sharp declines in cryptocurrency prices following the collapse of Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX.com earlier in the month. November sales rose 13.2% in value terms from October, despite an 18.75%...
forkast.news

MetaComp becomes the latest crypto exchange to receive Singapore license

Singapore-based crypto exchange MetaComp has been granted Singapore’s Major Payment Institution license, enabling it to offer digital asset exchange and custody services to institutional investors from Thursday, Dec. 1. Fast facts. The exchange announced on Thursday that it was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) license, allowing the...
forkast.news

Telegram plans decentralized crypto exchange, wallets following FTX collapse

Social media site Telegram Messenger LLP plans to build non-custodial wallets and a decentralized exchange for cryptocurrencies following the collapse of the FTX platform, Telegram’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov said on Wednesday. Fast facts. The 38-year-old founder said his and other blockchain-based projects should return to...
forkast.news

Troubled Hong Kong crypto exchange AAX unlikely to reopen, says former executive

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is likely to end operations and restructure, its former vice president for global marketing and communications, Ben Caselin, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday in his first interview since he announced his resignation on Monday. Fast facts. The exchange deleted its social media...
forkast.news

DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr will buy US$5 million worth of BNB – the token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – to compensate liquidity providers affected by Friday’s exploit. Fast facts. Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider and staking platform, experienced an exploit on Friday when the perpetrator...
forkast.news

Indonesia central bank releases whitepaper on digital rupiah, to develop wholesale CBDC first

Indonesia’s central bank has released a whitepaper detailing plans for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the country looks to “advance digital transformation.”. Fast facts. Bank Indonesia, the central bank, said in the whitepaper released on Wednesday that Project Garuda, the national initiative to develop a digital...
forkast.news

Philippines’ Blockchain Future

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 30, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. As the first ever Philippine Blockchain Week opened, there is huge optimism about the future for Web3 in the country, and while the hype for Axie Infinity and NFTs have moved on, crypto adoption in the country is still on the rise according to Chainalysis.
forkast.news

Sam Bankman-Fried says not aware of any improper use of funds in FTX downfall

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, told ABC News that he “did not know that there [was] any improper use of customer funds” at his company, amid speculation customer deposits were used for trading by Alameda Research, FTX’s brokerage arm. Fast facts. “I really, deeply...
forkast.news

S. Korea energy conglomerate builds US$84 mln metaverse fund

South Korea’s city gas and energy group Daesung’s venture capital subsidiary recently established a fund worth 110 billion Korean won (about US$84.5 million) for expanding investments into startups in the metaverse industry, local media outlets reported Thursday. Fast facts. Daesung Private Equity announced Wednesday the launch of the...
forkast.news

Coinbase disables NFT transfer on iOS app, citing hefty in-app fees

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled its non-fungible token (NFT) transfer feature for iOS users, citing a dispute over Apple’s in-app purchase policy, the exchange tweeted on Thursday. Fast facts. Coinbase said that Apple requires gas fees, which occur when transferring an NFT, to collect through Apple’s in-app purchase system...
forkast.news

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is still optimistic about the metaverse

Meta Platforms Inc., Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, said that he remains optimistic about the future of the metaverse over a “five-to-ten-year horizon” despite widespread skepticism of his company’s venture into the technology, he said during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Fast facts. “Skepticism...

