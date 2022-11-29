Hallmark Improvements – North Richland Hills Bathroom Remodeler Explains Why Homeowners Should Work with Experts for Bathroom Projects

Read full article on original website
TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This WeekendNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
Fort Worth developers to pay more for billions in new roads
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Home builders are going to have to pay more of the cost for new roads needed in Fort Worth as the city continues to expand to the north, west and south.The city council agreed to increase transportation impact fees paid by developers when they permit new homes, apartments, and commercial buildings. The increase is intended to help offset more than $3 billion in new road development needed in the city over the next five years.Developers were successful however in convincing the city council to limit the increase, arguing higher costs could stop some development and...
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.85 Million Endless Oasis in Weatherford Texas provides Luxurious Recreational and Residential Experience
127 River Oak Court Home in Weatherford, Texas for Sale. 127 River Oak Court, Weatherford, Texas is a one of a kind estate for the luxurious recreational and residential experience with features including large pool with infinity edge, water fall, slide, swim up bar, and extensive decorative lighting. This Home in Weatherford offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 11,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 127 River Oak Court, please contact Don Bell (Phone: 903-651-5615) at Don Bell Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
This Texas Spa Focuses On A Unique Kind Of Therapy
Have you ever tried this kind of therapy?
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
dmagazine.com
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Reporters Began Their Strike Monday. The Company Is Now Listing Their Jobs.
The unionized newsroom at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram began an open-ended strike Monday. By 3 p.m., parent company McClatchy had locked reporters out of their emails and laptops and declared them ineligible for healthcare benefits by taking an “unpaid leave.” The company also began listing those workers’ jobs.
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
checkupnewsroom.com
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD
If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County
Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
Emory And Garland Men Killed In Wrong-Way Turnpike Crash
A 62-year-old Emory man and 24-year-old Garland man were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way turnpike crash in Dallas County early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Preliminary investigation reports by DPS Trooper L. Walter indicate a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Troy Coates of Emory was...
KHOU
Fort Worth woman, who was reunited with family after 51 years, forgives person she says kidnapped her
FORT WORTH, Texas — Melissa Highsmith’s case was one of the oldest missing person cases in the country. Her life changed forever thanks to a DNA test that reunited her with her long-lost family. In a sit-down interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like I am dreaming,...
28 Year Old Luke P Fetterolf Killed After Motorcycle Crash In Parker County (Parker County, TX)
Official reports indicate that a motorcyclist was involved and killed as a result of a motorcycle crash on Farm to Market Road 51. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night.
The Community News
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
wufe967.com
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday resulted in 2 people dying. Preliminary investigations suggest that a pickup was going in the wrong direction on the Bush Turnpike and struck another vehicle.
CandysDirt.com
Not a Teardown, But a Build-Up: One Lot Brings Two Great Spots to Live in Downtown Carrollton
Have you ever driven by an eyesore property and thought about how it could be repurposed into something great? It’s in a perfect location; it just needs a little TLC. That’s exactly what happened to Richard Robson, who regularly bicycles the Green Trail and Blue Trail to downtown Carrollton. The home at 1300 Francis St. caught his eye.
