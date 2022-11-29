Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
15 Bedroom Decorating Trends That Are Here To Stay
Whether it be cozy or dynamic, the bedroom can explore many directions from a design perspective. Following are design trends that are here to stay.
NOLA.com
Beware the 4 most expensive words in home remodeling: 'As long as we're ..'
Once again, even though I know better, those four little words, often uttered in the throes of a home remodel, got me: As long as we’re, remodeling the kitchen, let’s update the guest bathroom! Yeep!. That innocuous little phrase, as long as we’re, and its falsely implied convenience,...
How Should Your Kitchen Flooring Coordinate With Your Cabinets?
Similar to most interior design features, there isn't exactly one way to do this. But there are a few formulas for coordinating cabinets and flooring.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Tips For Adding Coastal Colors To Your Home Decor
If you want to incorporate a beachy vibe in your home, here are HGTV star Breegan Jane's top tips for adding coastal colors to your home decor.
tinyhousetalk.com
Empty Nesters Downsize to Disney-Themed THOW
Mark and Mona’s custom tiny house shows that you don’t have to give up what you love to go tiny! They are big Disney fans and collectors, and managed to design their THOW around all-things-magical, including a Mickey kitchen, Dopey bedroom, and Winnie the Pooh bathroom. But the...
Woman Takes Kitchen Floor Mat to the Carwash and You Won’t Believe the Transformation
Also, who knew you could take rugs to the carwash?!
This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers
AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch. The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance. The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store,...
thezoereport.com
Jennifer Aniston’s Wine Cellar Will Have You Completely Rethinking Your Kitchen
In a lot of ways, celebrities really are just like us — even when it comes to their homes. Their kitchens have normal stoves; their living rooms have normal couches; their bedrooms have normal beds. However, there are certain features that often crop up that are far from anything the average person usually claims. Case in point: the wine cellars, coolers, and more of the stars, which in almost every case we’ve found has been bougie to the extreme. That said, don’t let that discourage you — these wine storage ideas from celebs may be expensive, but they can still inspire a less over-the-top version for your own home.
DIY Projects Saved This Mid-Century Modern House From Bad ’90s Updates
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Dylan Odbert, wife Jess Odbert, kiddo Waylon, and pup. Location: San Clemente, California. Type of Home: 1957 house. Size: 1,450 square feet.
myzeo.com
Bathroom Remodel Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Bathroom?
Did you know that remodeling a bathroom can increase your home’s value by approximately 3%? Even minor renovations can boost the value of your home. Even so, costs can quickly add up when you start a bathroom remodel. Before diving in, it’s essential to understand more about bathroom remodel costs.
housebeautiful.com
Behind the Scenes of a Do-Everything Kitchen
The kitchen is generally the hardest working space in a house, and that's true at the 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home. The secrets to its amazing versatility: the pantry and scullery, two ultra-functional adjacent areas that are packed with features to supplement the main kitchen's capabilities. In the pantry, open...
HGTV's Dave And Jenny Marrs Discuss Restoring Historical Homes – Exclusive Interview
Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" discuss renovating historical homes and provide tips that anyone can use to create their dream home.
tinyhousetalk.com
Welcoming a Baby into their Airstream Life
You might remember this tour of Lauren & Daniel’s 2021 Airstream Classic before they welcomed baby Dash into the world. Now that they’re parents, their RV life has made some adjustments. They dedicated part of the living space and two cabinets to a nursery. Additionally, they are taking...
lifetrixcorner.com
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?
If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
Before and After: A ’70s-Style Wood Paneled Fireplace Gets a Classic-with-a-Twist $600 Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0