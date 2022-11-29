ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
NOLA.com

Beware the 4 most expensive words in home remodeling: 'As long as we're ..'

Once again, even though I know better, those four little words, often uttered in the throes of a home remodel, got me: As long as we’re, remodeling the kitchen, let’s update the guest bathroom! Yeep!. That innocuous little phrase, as long as we’re, and its falsely implied convenience,...
tinyhousetalk.com

Empty Nesters Downsize to Disney-Themed THOW

Mark and Mona’s custom tiny house shows that you don’t have to give up what you love to go tiny! They are big Disney fans and collectors, and managed to design their THOW around all-things-magical, including a Mickey kitchen, Dopey bedroom, and Winnie the Pooh bathroom. But the...
Robb Report

This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers

AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch. The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance. The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store,...
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Wine Cellar Will Have You Completely Rethinking Your Kitchen

In a lot of ways, celebrities really are just like us — even when it comes to their homes. Their kitchens have normal stoves; their living rooms have normal couches; their bedrooms have normal beds. However, there are certain features that often crop up that are far from anything the average person usually claims. Case in point: the wine cellars, coolers, and more of the stars, which in almost every case we’ve found has been bougie to the extreme. That said, don’t let that discourage you — these wine storage ideas from celebs may be expensive, but they can still inspire a less over-the-top version for your own home.
myzeo.com

Bathroom Remodel Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Bathroom?

Did you know that remodeling a bathroom can increase your home’s value by approximately 3%? Even minor renovations can boost the value of your home. Even so, costs can quickly add up when you start a bathroom remodel. Before diving in, it’s essential to understand more about bathroom remodel costs.
housebeautiful.com

Behind the Scenes of a Do-Everything Kitchen

The kitchen is generally the hardest working space in a house, and that's true at the 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home. The secrets to its amazing versatility: the pantry and scullery, two ultra-functional adjacent areas that are packed with features to supplement the main kitchen's capabilities. In the pantry, open...
tinyhousetalk.com

Welcoming a Baby into their Airstream Life

You might remember this tour of Lauren & Daniel’s 2021 Airstream Classic before they welcomed baby Dash into the world. Now that they’re parents, their RV life has made some adjustments. They dedicated part of the living space and two cabinets to a nursery. Additionally, they are taking...
lifetrixcorner.com

Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?

If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.

