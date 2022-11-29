ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say

Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Sebastian

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Property management group responds to concerns in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres is taking action against the property management company that oversees a condo where families were left without power for over two weeks. The people who live in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums lost power in late October and say...
GREENACRES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
beckerspayer.com

Humana initiates layoffs in Florida as it prepares to mostly shutter SeniorBridge

Humana plans to lay off 157 employees at its SeniorBridge facility in Jupiter, Fla., as it prepares to close most of its SeniorBridge locations nationwide, the South Florida Business Journal reported Nov. 28. Humana purchased SeniorBridge in 2012, which manages chronic and home care services for predominantly seniors. A company...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

ROC Construction Outlines Why Sought-After Roofing Company in Melbourne, FL

ROC Construction is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency explained why it’s the sought-after roofing company in Melbourne, FL. Melbourne, FL – In a website post, ROC Construction explained why it’s the sought-after roofing company in Melbourne, FL. The top-rated Melbourne roofing contractor...
MELBOURNE, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
getnews.info

Sleep Apnea and TMJ Dental Treatment Center – The Best TMJ Specialist That Effectively Accesses Jaw Alignment To Help People With Sleep Problems And TMJ Pain

Sleep Apnea and TMJ Dental Treatment Center is the premier clinic located in Melbourne, FL. They take an approach like no other by looking at jaw alignment and helping people with sleep problems and TMJ pain. Their innovative approach has made them the go-to clinic for those seeking relief from TMJ-related symptoms.
MELBOURNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
