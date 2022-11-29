Read full article on original website
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say
Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in our area. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Sebastian
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Port St. Lucie city manager to retire amid population growth
Port St. Lucie, a growing area, announced its city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year.
cw34.com
Property management group responds to concerns in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres is taking action against the property management company that oversees a condo where families were left without power for over two weeks. The people who live in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums lost power in late October and say...
New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
beckerspayer.com
Humana initiates layoffs in Florida as it prepares to mostly shutter SeniorBridge
Humana plans to lay off 157 employees at its SeniorBridge facility in Jupiter, Fla., as it prepares to close most of its SeniorBridge locations nationwide, the South Florida Business Journal reported Nov. 28. Humana purchased SeniorBridge in 2012, which manages chronic and home care services for predominantly seniors. A company...
cw34.com
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
WPBF News 25
Some small business owners in Fort Pierce calling Shop Small Saturday better this year than last
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Small Business Saturday was a good day for some business owners in downtown Fort Pierce. Nov. 26 was Small Business Saturday, which is a day to celebrate and support small businesses. Officials with the non-profit organization Main Street Fort Pierce began preparing for this year's...
floridasportsman.com
WTS Thompson, 1927/1928, Magazines, Used/new, Port St. Lucie
Here are some hard to find magazines for the Auto-Ordnance, Thompson, 1927 semi and US 1928 Sub Gun. I’ve had these for a LONG, time and no longer own guns they fit. The US-30 mags can be converted to fit both as shown in one pic. The Seymour mags...
getnews.info
cw34.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
Scammers using delivery text updates to take advantage of holiday shoppers
With more package deliveries en route thanks to holiday shopping, it's important to know when the delivery company is trying to contact you, versus when a scammer is trying to get your information.
getnews.info
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Keith Muniz: Some Florida Rest Stops Serviced by Adults with Disabilities
If you drive in Florida, especially on state roads like I-95, you have seen and probably used one of those rest stops along the highway. It’s where drivers and truckers can take a bathroom break, rest a bit, stretch their legs, and have a snack. Finding workers to keep...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
