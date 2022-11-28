Read full article on original website
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
Thousands of Army staff being trained to help cover strike action
Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Repeat rapist handed life sentence for Selly Oak attack
A convicted rapist has been jailed again for dragging a young woman into an empty property and raping her. When Luke Sargent struck in Selly Oak, Birmingham, earlier this year, he had already served a prison sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2011. He was given...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launches
Sight-loss charity Guide Dogs has announced the launch of the UK’s first-ever inclusive Christmas grotto for children with a vision impairment.Opening its doors this weekend, the Guide Dogs Christmas Grotto has been designed in collaboration with families and children with sight loss.The inclusive event aims to create a truly magical and immersive festive experience for all families to enjoy.Children will have the opportunity to step into Head Elf’s toy workshop, where they can touch and smell the different gifts and discover what they will become.Festive food and drink is also on offer.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thief caught stealing partially-deaf child’s Christmas presents in broad daylightPrince William has faith we can ‘repair and regenerate our planet’ in critical momentPrince Harry dresses up as Spiderman in special charity Christmas message
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Cornwall crash
A motorcyclist is being treated for "life-changing" injuries following a crash in Cornwall. Officers were called to an incident involving a black Honda CBF 125cc motorcycle on Wednesday. The motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital following the incident on the A391 in St Austell, at the roundabout junction...
BBC
Military fire engine overturns on road near Helston
A military fire engine has overturned and blocked a road in Cornwall. RNAS Culdrose confirmed the vehicle was from their base, and no-one was hurt. The truck overturned on the A3083 en route to Predannack Airfield, said a Royal Navy spokesperson. The road is blocked in both directions between Cross...
BBC
Stephanie Slater: The kidnap victim who faced a second ordeal
Held captive for eight days by one of the UK's most notorious kidnappers, Stephanie Slater faced a new trauma in the aftermath of her release. She would go on to have a huge impact on how victims of crime are treated. In 1992, the 25-year-old was working at a Birmingham...
BBC
Canterbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and four hurt in roundabout crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in the early hours. The car, a red Ford Fiesta, crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent, at about 04:20 GMT. The 18-year-old woman died at the...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Leeds: Man held as car mounts pavement and kills elderly woman
A man been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died after being hit by a car which had mounted the pavement. West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 14:00 GMT at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft. The force said a...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'
A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released, offering a first glimpse at what the couple say is the inside story of why they stepped down from royal duties. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry. "When the stakes were this high,...
