Sight-loss charity Guide Dogs has announced the launch of the UK's first-ever inclusive Christmas grotto for children with a vision impairment.Opening its doors this weekend, the Guide Dogs Christmas Grotto has been designed in collaboration with families and children with sight loss.The inclusive event aims to create a truly magical and immersive festive experience for all families to enjoy.Children will have the opportunity to step into Head Elf's toy workshop, where they can touch and smell the different gifts and discover what they will become.Festive food and drink is also on offer.

33 MINUTES AGO