Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Man sues American Airlines for banning him over seat issue
American Airlines was sued by a San Diego man who alleges he was wrongfully barred from future flights with the company after a 2019 interaction with a flight attendant concerning the adjustment of his seat, even though a second crew member apologized for his colleague’s actions. David Klein’s Los...
Review: American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra (JFK-LAX)
American Airlines’ premium transcontinental service onboard the Airbus A321T offers additional amenities over AA’s other domestic economy class flights and proved an efficient way to travel from New York to Los Angeles in Main Cabin Extra with a bit of extra legroom. American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
Airport Gate Agent Asks Female Pilot in Uniform if She’s a Flight Attendant
Airline pilot uniforms are distinct and they're designed to be instantly recognized by both airport staff and commuters alike. These outfits are usually decorated with pilot's wings and include stripes to indicate different ranks so there's no mistaking who's in charge of commanding a vessel on any given day. Article...
Woman holding child shoves and screams at United Airlines staff on Chicago flight
An angry United Airlines passenger has been filmed screaming at flight attendants as she stands in the aisle while holding a young child.The incident happened while the plane was landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Sunday morning, having departed from San Francisco.In the video, the woman can be seen refusing to sit down during descent, screaming “where is it?” at the staff.Police responded to reports of a “disturbance” on United Flight 476 and escorted the woman from the aircraft after it safely landed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew memberUkrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonivskiy bridge in Kherson regionMan who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair
A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
travelnoire.com
Flight Crew And Passengers Restrain Unruly Man At Cockpit Door
There’s never a dull moment where airline drama is concerned. On arrival at JFK International Airport in New York, a passenger had to be restrained by crew and other passengers after charging towards the cockpit door. Videos of the event and the aftermath were posted by digital nomad JT...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Washington Examiner
US air marshals plot 'mutiny' against Biden plan to leave flights unprotected
EXCLUSIVE — U.S. air marshals are planning to stage an open rebellion against the Biden administration over a plan that would strip 99% of commercial flights from federal protection as people take to the skies during the busiest time of the year for air travel. Dozens of federal air...
Ryanair will be lucky to get 40 new Boeing jets by June - CEO
DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will be lucky to receive 40 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft by the end of June from the 51 due for delivery, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, potentially impacting the airline's planned growth for 2023.
JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
United Airlines Brings Back Something To Make Parents Happy
Offset only by photos of first-class meals and the occasional on-board treat, bad airplane food has a reputation that goes back decades. YouTube videos rating the worst congealed chicken and cold pasta garner millions of views while, in 1971, the creators of "Terror In The Sky" wrote a horror film on the premise of plane passengers having nowhere to run after getting sick from on-board chicken pot pie. (A similar premise, involving fish, was used to comic effect in the 1980 film "Airplane.")
airlive.net
INCIDENT Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from Heathrow dumped fuel before diverting to Frankfurt
Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from London Heathrow to Singapore has declared an emergency. A Singapore Airlines A380 has declared an emergency after taking off from London Heathrow Airport earlier. While flying over Belguim to Singapore, pilots informed ATC about a technical emergency. The flight #SQ317 was rerouted to Germany.
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport
A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.
William And Kate Fly British Airways First Class To Boston
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived into Boston Logan Airport on Wednesday afternoon after a short transatlantic hop in British Airways First Class. William And Kate Arrive Into Boston On British Airways 777 In First Class. Eschewing private jet travel, the Royals flew British Airways flight...
Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays
The only thing better than Thanksgiving is going back home after digesting too much food and spending too much time with family members that you don't really like. If you are traveling on Monday, there are relatively few issues, with nearly 1,400 delays and only 56 cancellations about halfway through the day.
linknky.com
CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Cements Ties With Regional Carrier JSX
In a customer-friendly move, United Airlines UAL expanded its partnership with Dallas-based regional carrier JSX. A deal between the two was first inked in March 2022. With the same, a new private aviation track for students was created under UAL’s pilot career development program, Aviate. The scope of the...
Comments / 0