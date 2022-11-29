ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
HeySoCal

Man sues American Airlines for banning him over seat issue

American Airlines was sued by a San Diego man who alleges he was wrongfully barred from future flights with the company after a 2019 interaction with a flight attendant concerning the adjustment of his seat, even though a second crew member apologized for his colleague’s actions. David Klein’s Los...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Woman holding child shoves and screams at United Airlines staff on Chicago flight

An angry United Airlines passenger has been filmed screaming at flight attendants as she stands in the aisle while holding a young child.The incident happened while the plane was landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Sunday morning, having departed from San Francisco.In the video, the woman can be seen refusing to sit down during descent, screaming “where is it?” at the staff.Police responded to reports of a “disturbance” on United Flight 476 and escorted the woman from the aircraft after it safely landed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew memberUkrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonivskiy bridge in Kherson regionMan who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair

A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
ATLANTA, GA
travelnoire.com

Flight Crew And Passengers Restrain Unruly Man At Cockpit Door

There’s never a dull moment where airline drama is concerned. On arrival at JFK International Airport in New York, a passenger had to be restrained by crew and other passengers after charging towards the cockpit door. Videos of the event and the aftermath were posted by digital nomad JT...
Reuters

Ryanair will be lucky to get 40 new Boeing jets by June - CEO

DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will be lucky to receive 40 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft by the end of June from the 51 due for delivery, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, potentially impacting the airline's planned growth for 2023.
BoardingArea

JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion

JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion
TheStreet

United Airlines Brings Back Something To Make Parents Happy

Offset only by photos of first-class meals and the occasional on-board treat, bad airplane food has a reputation that goes back decades. YouTube videos rating the worst congealed chicken and cold pasta garner millions of views while, in 1971, the creators of "Terror In The Sky" wrote a horror film on the premise of plane passengers having nowhere to run after getting sick from on-board chicken pot pie. (A similar premise, involving fish, was used to comic effect in the 1980 film "Airplane.")
TheStreet

Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays

The only thing better than Thanksgiving is going back home after digesting too much food and spending too much time with family members that you don't really like. If you are traveling on Monday, there are relatively few issues, with nearly 1,400 delays and only 56 cancellations about halfway through the day.
linknky.com

CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
CINCINNATI, OH
NASDAQ

United Airlines (UAL) Cements Ties With Regional Carrier JSX

In a customer-friendly move, United Airlines UAL expanded its partnership with Dallas-based regional carrier JSX. A deal between the two was first inked in March 2022. With the same, a new private aviation track for students was created under UAL’s pilot career development program, Aviate. The scope of the...

