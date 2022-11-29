ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?

I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Magic Mushrooms Legal in Colorado, Is Texas Next?

For me, conversations about magic mushrooms remind me of films I've seen of people tripping at Woodstock in 1969. There were some pretty crazy-looking things happening there. Not all of them were related to mushrooms, but there was a fair amount of "shrooms" present if you talk to those who were there.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?

The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy