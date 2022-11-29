Read full article on original website
As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
Texas Hunters, Forget The Hunting Dogs How About Hunting Emus?
Raising emus, you know the bird from the Liberty Insurance commercials, was a huge fad in the late 90s. Like most fads, the emu fad went bust, although a few emu farms around our area still do great business. At one time, farmers were turning emus loose in Texas, because...
Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?
I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Magic Mushrooms Legal in Colorado, Is Texas Next?
For me, conversations about magic mushrooms remind me of films I've seen of people tripping at Woodstock in 1969. There were some pretty crazy-looking things happening there. Not all of them were related to mushrooms, but there was a fair amount of "shrooms" present if you talk to those who were there.
I Hate To Say It But Texas is Looking a Bit Weird Lately
When it comes to crazy states, no one comes close to Florida. There is a running joke around the country about "Florida Man". The joke originated because so many weird news stories around the country begin with "A Florida man did... Deep in the heart of Texans, we know that...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?
The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
