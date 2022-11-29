ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities

The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

Senate passes bill to protect same-sex marriages

With bipartisan support and a 61-36 vote, the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriages. Lawmakers moved forward with the vote Tuesday after securing essential Republican support during a procedural vote a day earlier. It now heads back to the House where it is...
KVCR NEWS

Legal losses keep coming for Biden's student loan relief plan

Another appeals court rejected President Biden's bid to reinstate his student debt plan on Wednesday, marking the latest legal setback in the administration's effort to forgive up to $20,000 in debt. At the 5th Circuit Court, the U.S. Education Department had requested a hold on a November decision, where a...
KANSAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

Jeffries poised to make history as first Black person to lead congressional party

House Democrats are turning to a new generation of leaders to take the helm in the next Congress, and are poised to make history as they elect a new slate on Wednesday. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., 52, is running unopposed to serve as House Minority Leader starting in January. He is 30 years younger than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and will become the first Black person to lead a major political party in Congress. Pelosi announced earlier this month she would remain in Congress, but not run for the leadership post she has held atop the Democratic caucus for nearly two decades after Republicans gained a razor thin majority in the 2022 midterms.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy