MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

