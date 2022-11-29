Read full article on original website
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
