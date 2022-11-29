New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday denounced the increase in global Jew-hatred in an address at the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens, Greece. “The temperature is increasing ever so slightly that we have allowed [antisemitism] to normalize in every part of our lives. We have become accustomed to it; it has become popular,” said Adams at the event, which was attended by over 50 mayors and municipal leaders from across the globe including the cities of Paris, Vienna, Albuquerque, Richmond, and Ft. Lauderdale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO