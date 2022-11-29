ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing

Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District

TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
TAMPA, FL
caribbeantoday.com

Cannabis Companies Closing Black Ownership Gaps

Tampa, Fla. – Black cannabis entrepreneurs are virtually non-existent in America. They constitute 2% of the businesses and less than 10% are owned by people of color. Not surprisingly, for decades Black and Afro-Latino communities have had much higher rates of incarceration for marijuana offenses. While this gap is being addressed in many states through social equity policy built into state medical and recreational marijuana laws, it’s clear that there is still significant ground to make up. As a result, the private sector is stepping up – including Parallel, the parent company of Florida’s Surterra Wellness, and Black Cannabusiness (BCB).
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Largo gives three housing developments a boost

LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both. Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months. On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community...
LARGO, FL
mynews13.com

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

Pinellas County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman is officially a millionaire after purchasing a lucky ticket from Publix. The Florida Lottery announced that 69-year-old Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game. She chose to receive her winnings as...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy