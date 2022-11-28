Tammy Sue Wright Bryant of Green County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Stephen Foster Wright and Patty Sue Arnett Wright, was born on Thursday, June 24, 1971, in Louisville and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Norton’s Women’s and Children Hospital in Louisville. She was 51 years, five months, and five days of age.

