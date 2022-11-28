Read full article on original website
kcountry1057.com
Earnest Richardson
Earnest Richardson of Campbellsville, son of the late Harrison Richardson and Ruth Bryant Richardson, was born November 3, 1940 in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 11:35 P.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, in Campbellsville. Age: 82. He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Union Band Baptist Church.
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant
Tammy Sue Wright Bryant of Green County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Stephen Foster Wright and Patty Sue Arnett Wright, was born on Thursday, June 24, 1971, in Louisville and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Norton’s Women’s and Children Hospital in Louisville. She was 51 years, five months, and five days of age.
Linda Lou (Young) Price
Linda Lou Price was born January 2, 1941, in Green County, KY to the late Lloyd Earl Young and Gladys Warf Young. She departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, having attained the age of eighty-one years, ten months, and fourteen days. She...
Erna Wheat Dobson Sidebottom
Erna Wheat Dobson Sidebottom of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late William Edward Dobson and Hattie Emma Perkins Dobson, was born on Wednesday, November 12, 1930, in Menard County, Illinois, and departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Campbellsville. She was 92 years, and 17 days of age.
Food for Thought offers insight to unique perspectives
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Struggles immigrants experience while living in a new country and adapting to a different culture were discussed at a recent Campbellsville University Food for Thought event. Six panelists shared similar experiences of being an immigrant in the United States, including four Campbellsville University graduates: Anna Brown,...
