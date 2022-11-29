Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Top Israeli cop says closing in on Jerusalem bus stop bombing perpetrators
The perpetrators of last week’s twin terrorist bombings in Jerusalem will be apprehended in the near future, a top Israel Border Police official said on Wednesday. “In the coming days we will get to each and every one of those involved…and bring them to justice,” Ch. Supt. Oded Aflalo, the Border Police’s head of operations, said in an interview with Kan Radio.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’
Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF inaugurates new co-ed battalion for Judea and Samaria security barrier missions
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday unveiled a new co-ed infantry battalion, the 49th “Panther” Battalion, which has joined the Ground Forces’ Border Protection Corps. According to the IDF Spokesperson Unit, the new battalion was formed as a result of lessons learned from “Operation Break the Wave,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why I am worried about Israel’s future
Since Israel’s election on Nov. 1, there have been daily indications that its next government will take the country in a direction that could inflict grievous damage upon the Zionist dream – and Israel’s character not only as a Jewish state, but as a democratic one. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF Chief: We won’t allow any politician to intervene in commanders’ decisions
Israel Defense Forces commanders and they alone will determine the norms and values of the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi declared on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding last week’s altercation between two soldiers and far-left provocateurs in Hebron. “We will not allow any politician, not...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran condemns four to death for cooperating with the ‘Zionist regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
Cleveland Jewish News
UNRWA condemns ‘man-made cavity’ found under Gaza school
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency on Wednesday condemned the presence of a “man-made cavity” found beneath a school in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The agency said in a statement that after “recently” identifying the cavity, it had protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to “express outrage and condemnation.” The structure, UNRWA continued, “is a serious violation of the agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and agency staff to significant security and safety risks.”
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid observes Israel-US military drills simulating strike on Iran nuke sites
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground control center on Wednesday to observe a series of joint exercises with the U.S. military simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other regional threats. Lapid was joined by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former US diplomats: withhold military aid to Israel as response to ‘radical Netanyahu government’
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel observes its first UAE National Day
In the latest milestone for the Abraham Accords, Thursday marked the first observance of UAE National Day in Israel. On Dec. 2 each year, the UAE—which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco—celebrates the union of its seven emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian UN envoy warns of end of two-state solution
The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in immediate danger, the PLO’s envoy to the UN warned on Wednesday. “We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Riyad Mansour said, addressing a plenary session of the General Assembly on the conflict.
Cleveland Jewish News
No room for hatred
No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
Cleveland Jewish News
Abe Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me and American Jews
(JTA) — Abe Foxman, the past Anti-Defamation League leader who long has said that nothing could separate him from support for Israel, now says the leaders of an extreme party could do the trick if they get their way in coalition talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
A German town built a granary atop its Jewish cemetery. Now the bones are yielding insights about Ashkenazi DNA.
BERLIN (JTA) – The city of Erfurt in central Germany is home to an impeccably restored medieval synagogue made possible because local Jews had been expelled long before the Nazis began their campaign to destroy Jewish sites. Now, Erfurt’s long-hidden Jewish past is again offering new insights — this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF host annual ‘Errands Day’ for Lone Soldiers
Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) and Friends of the IDF (FIDF) hosted their annual “Personal Errands Day” for lone soldiers in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The event, in cooperation with the IDF Human Resources Department and Yahad (“United for Israel’s Soldiers”), brought together more than 40 different government ministries and organizations to create a one-day, one-stop shop for all the services soldiers without family in the country might need during their services.
