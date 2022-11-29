Read full article on original website
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Scientists Say Tech Obsessed Future Humans Will Be Hunchbacked and Will Have a Second Eye Lid
Mindy, a model predicting physiological changes in future humans caused by tech over-relianceTwitter. Although modern technologies have enriched human life by making vital and lifesaving scientific breakthroughs, experts are now warning that over-reliance on tech is about to physically change humanity for the worst. In about 800 years from now, scientists warn that future humans will be hunchbacked and wide-necked. But, unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t stop there. People will also have a clawed hand due to texting and a second set of eyelids.
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society
The new gods are running into a bit of trouble. From the soap opera playing out at Twitter HQ, the too-big-to-fail bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency space, to mass tech layoffs, the past month has seen successive headlines declaring a litany of woes facing the bullish tech boyos in Silicon Valley and beyond.
myscience.org
Luxembourgish and Computational Linguistics
Christoph Purschke is the guest of the latest episode of Scilux, a podcast dedicated to research and technological changes in Luxembourg. He talks about the role of digital methods in the Humanities and the development of language technological solutions for Luxembourgish. When thinking about digital tools and artificial intelligence we...
myscience.org
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
myscience.org
Creating a technologically inclusive model of disability
Recent philosophy PhD graduate breaking new ground in disability studies By Jon Parsons University Relations Dr. Lynne Sargent’s research focuses on what she defines as the "techno-inclusive model of disability," which has practical application for the ways that disabled people live their lives in digital and physical spaces. Sargent...
myscience.org
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
New technique could diminish errors that hamper the performance of super-fast analog optical neural networks. As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same...
myscience.org
Another impressive financial year for Manchester-born spinouts
Ten brand new Manchester-based biomedical, science and engineering companies have been created over the past year by The University of Manchester Innovation Factory, producing cutting-edge technology and services which will benefit societies around the world. In addition to forming these new IP-rich businesses, the Innovation Factory, which is dedicated to...
myscience.org
The 10 startups selected to grow in the AgrotecUV incubator present their projects to researchers
The vice-rector for Innovation and Transfer of the University of Valencia, Rosa Donat, and the director of the Science Park, Pedro Carrasco, have revealed to the research community the 10 business projects that will be forged in AgrotecUV, the new high-tech incubator in Sustainable agri-food promoted by the University of Valencia and the UV Science Park Foundation.
myscience.org
ASCERTAIN-project: improve affordability and sustainability innovative health technologies
The affordability of newly approved innovative health technologies (IHTs) is challenging in many health systems. Health care payers and health care industry across the European Union (EU) have explored different ways of defining payment for new products. Starting in December 2022 the HORIZON funded project ASCERTAIN (Affordability and Sustainability improvements...
myscience.org
Research from TU Delft in the Rijksmuseum
A smart alternative to the traditional sandbag and an experiment with clay to learn more about strengthening dikes. These are two examples of TU Delft research that is currently being exhibited as art at the Rijksmuseum. The photos are part of the exhibition called DUURZAAM / SUSTAIN / TENE by the artist Sharelly Emanuelson, and follow from visits to TU Delft in which she sought answers to the question: How are people involved in sustainability in their daily lives?
myscience.org
Open Science: data sharing struggling
Despite mandatory data sharing policies adopted by some scientific journals, the potential for reuse of these data remains limited. This is the finding of a meta-research on open science undertaken by Dominique Roche, postdoctoral fellow in biology at the University of Neuchâtel. Open science is a worldwide movement to...
myscience.org
Silent synapses are abundant in the adult brain
These immature connections may explain how the adult brain is able to form new memories and absorb new information. MIT neuroscientists have discovered that the adult brain contains millions of "silent synapses" - immature connections between neurons that remain inactive until they’re recruited to help form new memories. Until...
myscience.org
Design in the DDR - A project of the German Research Foundation at the TU Ilmenau
Topic: Design in the GDR - A project of the German Research Foundation (DFG) Speaker: Dr. Christoph Hoock, TU Ilmenau, Head of the State Patent Center Thuringia (PATON) Time: Friday, 09.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. At the TU Ilmenau, a research...
Men's Health
Could the Latest Science on Psychedelics Revolutionise the Way We Understand Our Minds?
Treating mental health issues with psychedelic drugs such as MDMA, LSD and psilocybin, the compound found in magic mushrooms, is one of current science’s most interesting and dynamic fields. Research into those drugs was impossible for decades after they were criminalised in the mid-1960s, just when studies exploring potential benefits were taking place.
myscience.org
ERC Advanced Grant for Chiara Bisagni
The European Research Council has awarded an ERC Advanced Grant to Chiara Bisagni, Full Professor of Aerospace Structures and Computational Mechanics at the faculty of Aerospace Engineering TU Delft. The European grant enables internationally established research leaders to conduct a five-year research project. In her research proposal called NABUCCO Prof. Bisagni will embrace the effect of buckling - generally avoided in aerospace engineering as it can cause damage to materials and structures - as a design opportunity to develop composite structures that can adapt their shape to flight conditions. These adaptive concepts can significantly reduce the structural weight of aircraft, implementing wing morphing capabilities, and increase their efficiency, contributing to sustainable aviation.
myscience.org
The junction is the key
Researchers decrypt transport dynamics of porous media. What laws govern how chemicals pass through filters? How do droplets of oil move through layers of stone? How do blood cells travel through a living organism? A team of researchers led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) has discovered how pore space geometry impacts transport of substances through fluids.
myscience.org
Digital Society: Your Place in a Networked World
Sign up now for this exciting Semester 2 UCIL course unit. Develop your digital communications skills and explore the online world with Digital Society, the UCIL course unit run by the Library. Studying entirely online, you’ll explore the relationship between digital technology, society, and you, from the connectedness of our lives and the machines around us, to how we communicate with each other.
