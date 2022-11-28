Read full article on original website
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
Design in the DDR - A project of the German Research Foundation at the TU Ilmenau
Topic: Design in the GDR - A project of the German Research Foundation (DFG) Speaker: Dr. Christoph Hoock, TU Ilmenau, Head of the State Patent Center Thuringia (PATON) Time: Friday, 09.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. At the TU Ilmenau, a research...
Alternative medicine loses the support of the main Spanish newspapers
Researchers Lorena Cano Orón (University of Valencia) and Emilia H. Lopera Pareja (Energy, Environmental and Technological Research Centre) highlight that the media have changed from a mainly favourable attitude towards alternative medicine, a series of practices deviant from integrated medicine in the western health system, to another more sceptical. The new vision publishes more articles with a critical perspective, according to a study that analyses the evolution of media opinion in Spain about these practices, from 1979 to 2018. It highlights how this scepticism has increased notably in the last three years of the study.
European Commission Releases Draft Horizon Europe 2023 - 2024 Work Programmes
The European Commission (EC) has made available the draft 2023-2024 Horizon Europe Work Programmes, which are expected to be officially adopted and published shortly. Please visit the EC’s official Horizon Europe to view and download the Work Programmes. While the Horizon Europe guarantee currently covers all calls with deadlines...
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The Group of Seven nations and Australia have joined the European Union in agreeing to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
Reminder: Reporting participation in UCU strike action
How to report participation in strike action and action short of strike from 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Members of the Universities and College Union (UCU) undertook three days of strike action on 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Staff who are not members may also have taken part in strike action in support.
A sustainable path for energy-demanding photochemistry
Researchers in Mainz and Kyushu established a novel strategy for the generation of highly energetic UV light. Many photochemical processes rely on UV light from inefficient or toxic light sources that the LED technology cannot replace for technical reasons. An international team of scientists led by Professor Christoph Kerzig of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in Germany and Professor Nobuhiro Yanai of Kyushu University in Japan has now developed the first molecular system for the conversion of blue light into high-energy UV photons with wavelengths below 315 nanometers. These photons in the so-called UVB range are essential for numerous photochemical processes in the context of light-to-energy conversion, disinfection, or even wastewater treatment applications. However, sunlight cannot provide UVB photons, and their artificial generation typically relies on mercury lamps or other highly inefficient alternatives. The new findings show that a metal-free photon upconversion (UC) system can transform readily available visible light into UVB photons. Hence, this breakthrough can be regarded as a more environmentally friendly approach. Initial mercury-free applications have already been demonstrated in the lab.
Detecting defects in semiconductors at the atomic level
Modern solar cells work with thin layers of semiconductors that convert sunlight into electrical energy. The key to increasing their efficiency even further lies in the composition and structure of the material. Due to the way the material is manufactured, it can have defects that have a disruptive effect. Scientists at the University of Leipzig have now designed and built a measuring station that allows them to better examine semiconductor materials for such defects at the atomic level. The new measurement capability can also be useful in researching materials for other applications, such as LEDs or in telecommunications.
Study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor
HSLU study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor. Anyone who thinks "the bigger the insurer, the better the online presence" is wrong, as a new study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts shows. In fact, the size of the insurer, measured in terms of the respective balance sheet total, does not play a role - although larger insurers would tend to have a competitive advantage due to higher financial resources.
New energy management foresights for electric vehicles and renewable energy
A new report led by Monash researchers reveals new foresights for energy management in Australian households, including keenness to switch to electric vehicles, better battery charging infrastructure and sharing renewable energy. Launched today, the Digital Energy Futures: Foresights for Future Living report from the Emerging Technologies Research Lab (ETLab) at...
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
’Smart contact lens’ to detect eye infections
Using the new -smart contact lens- could prevent deaths caused by fungal eye infections in developing countries. Currently, detecting which bacteria or fungus is present in an eye infection is an invasive and lengthy process - the new test would involve the patient wearing the special lens for an hour, with the results determined soon afterwards.
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to the acoustic impact of drones than to the visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones , which has been led by the experts José Domingo Rodríguez-Teijeiro, from the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute of the University of Barcelona ( IRBio ); Margarita Mulero-Pázmány, from the University of Malaga , and Serge A. Wich, from the Liverpool John Moores University ( United Kingdom).
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: study
Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
Media invitation: Meteosat Third Generation Imager-1 Launch
On 13 December, the first Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite will launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. A wide range of pre-launch and launch media activities are available. Media representatives are invited to join the online pre-launch press briefings on 5 December and to participate in the European Launch Event on 13 December at ESA’s European Space Research and Technology Centre facility (ESTEC) in The Netherlands.
Another impressive financial year for Manchester-born spinouts
Ten brand new Manchester-based biomedical, science and engineering companies have been created over the past year by The University of Manchester Innovation Factory, producing cutting-edge technology and services which will benefit societies around the world. In addition to forming these new IP-rich businesses, the Innovation Factory, which is dedicated to...
Q&A: Recycling Electronic Waste Could Be a Golden Opportunity
By 2033, more than 1 billion laptops, cellphones, and other electronic devices could be entering the U.S. waste stream each year. That’s according to a new study in Nature Sustainability that projects a dramatic increase in the amount and complexity of U.S. waste electronics in the decade ahead. If not properly recycled, this influx represents a growing cause for environmental concern as it contains many toxic materials, according to study coauthors Peng Peng and Arman Shehabi, two scientists at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab).
VUB acts on energy crisis, accelerating sustainability and energy efficiency of its operations and infrastructure
The Vrije Universiteit Brussel, like other universities, is being hit hard by the energy crisis. It is estimated that VUB’s total energy cost in 2023 will be up to four times higher than it was in 2021. A bold approach to energy consumption is necessary for the university to control its costs and safeguard its core operations.
MICRA members announce book publication: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’
MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are pleased to announce the publication of a book: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’, in June 2023 with Policy Press. MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are...
U-M team recycles previously unrecyclable plastic
PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is one of the most produced plastics in the United States and the third highest by volume in the world. Study: Using waste poly(vinyl chloride) to synthesize chloroarenes by plasticizer-mediated electro(de)chlorination. PVC makes up a vast amount of plastics we use on a daily basis. Much...
