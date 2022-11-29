Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend
Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
Vaud-Villities Holiday Show
Tickets on sale now for our 2022 holiday performance “Holiday Road” hosted December 2-4 at Ohio Dominican University’s Matesich Theatre. There is always something bound to happen when you're traveling for the holidays. A group of traveling performers end up stranded in a bus stop during a snowstorm just days away from the holiday season. How will they keep themselves entertained while they wait for their bus to be repaired? Why singing and dancing of course..
Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park hosting 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park are hosting its 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive this weekend. The event is a way to collect pet supplies for seniors who are struggling financially and can't give their pets the items they need. The...
World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
Columbus Fashion Alliance, Hot Pockets making cargo shorts with literal 'hot pockets'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Pockets is collaborating with the Columbus Fashion Alliance to make cargo shorts with a literal hot pocket. The shorts feature an insulated pocket which is labeled "hot" and "insert sandwich here." The other pocket is labeled "cold." “Wearing shorts in winter is a bold...
Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
'Nothing's been done,' Norwich Twp. residents want answers to years long flooding problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Norwich Township residents told ABC 6/FOX 28 they are fed up with flooding on their property and inside their homes. The families live along Smiley Road and on property under Norwich Township jurisdiction. Across the street is a condo community called The Lakes at Mill Run. A pond on that property backs up to Smiley Road.
Fans cheer on Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs as they head to state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play for a state title. Fans lined up the streets Friday morning to give them a big sendoff. The high school football team is on a 14-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have...
Cam Around Town: Bath & Body Works Candle Factory
Cam spends a *scent*sational morning at the Alana Candles Factory in New Albany to see how they produce Bath & Body Works Candles known around the world. They're also "lighting up" for their big Candle Day annual event happening this Friday and Saturday in stores.
Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
