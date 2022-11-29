ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend

Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Vaud-Villities Holiday Show

Tickets on sale now for our 2022 holiday performance “Holiday Road” hosted December 2-4 at Ohio Dominican University’s Matesich Theatre. There is always something bound to happen when you're traveling for the holidays. A group of traveling performers end up stranded in a bus stop during a snowstorm just days away from the holiday season. How will they keep themselves entertained while they wait for their bus to be repaired? Why singing and dancing of course..
myfox28columbus.com

World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Bath & Body Works Candle Factory

Cam spends a *scent*sational morning at the Alana Candles Factory in New Albany to see how they produce Bath & Body Works Candles known around the world. They're also "lighting up" for their big Candle Day annual event happening this Friday and Saturday in stores.
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy