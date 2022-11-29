Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD
536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Vox
AI experts are increasingly afraid of what they’re creating
In 2018 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had something to say: “AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire.” Pichai’s comment was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. But nearly five years later, it’s looking more and more prescient.
Black hole announces itself to astronomers by violently ripping apart a star
A distant intermediate black hole has signaled its presence to researchers by blasting out intense radiation as it ripped apart an unfortunate star that wandered too close to it.
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
The time in history when humans almost vanished from Earth and the population dwindled to a few thousand
Remains of a volcanic craterPhoto byMartin Falbisoner (1978–); CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the biggest mysteries in human evolution occurred roughly 70,000 years ago. According to scientists, humans (Home sapiens) underwent a genetic bottleneck.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Is There a Parallel Universe? The Truth Behind the Viral ‘NASA Parallel Universe' Discovery
What if there was a world where you and I exist? It's true! Your doppelganger might be out there. Call it superstition or fantasy, you and I may have our twinnies living somewhere on another planet.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?
What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
dailygalaxy.com
Has Milky Way’s Twin Been Discovered to Will Artificial Intelligence Reveal New Laws of Physics? (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include 10 Brilliant Novels About Communicating with Extraterrestrial Life to Does Consciousness Rely on Quantum Entanglement? and much more. Will artificial intelligence discover new laws of physics? asks New Scientist. “Algorithms can pore over astrophysical data to identify underlying equations. Now, physicists are trying to figure out how to imbue these “machine theorists” with the ability to find deeper laws of nature.”
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
Weird young super-Jupiter challenges theories of planet formation
A weird planet with the diameter of Jupiter but eight times its mass has left astronomers questioning current theories about planet formation.
The first private lander is about to head to the moon
The hot-tub-sized lander, made by Toyko-based company ispace, is carrying robots and a rock CD. Josh Miller/UnsplashA SpaceX rocket will carry the Tokyo company's moon-bound lander off Earth.
Scientists Solve Major Mystery of Powerful Energy Beams Pointed at Earth
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. After decades of effort, scientists have finally discovered the secret mechanism that powers the brightest light shows in the universe, which are emitted by absurdly energetic beams that shoot out of explosive galaxies known as blazars, reports a new study.
myscience.org
The junction is the key
Researchers decrypt transport dynamics of porous media. What laws govern how chemicals pass through filters? How do droplets of oil move through layers of stone? How do blood cells travel through a living organism? A team of researchers led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) has discovered how pore space geometry impacts transport of substances through fluids.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
Comments / 0