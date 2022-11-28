Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
New technique could diminish errors that hamper the performance of super-fast analog optical neural networks. As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same...
An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
There's a Supermassive Black Hole Jet Pointing Straight at Earth
The jet outshone the light from the entire Milky Way galaxy by a factor of more than a thousand.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Phys.org
Image: Hubble hunts an unusual galaxy
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
scitechdaily.com
Unparalleled Precision: Scientists Reveal the Net Charge in a Single Platinum Nanoparticle
A tenfold increase in electron holography sensitivity exposes the net charge in a single platinum nanoparticle with a precision of just one electron. If you often find yourself off by one while counting your socks after doing the laundry, you might want to take a seat for this. Researchers from...
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Scientists Solve Major Mystery of Powerful Energy Beams Pointed at Earth
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. After decades of effort, scientists have finally discovered the secret mechanism that powers the brightest light shows in the universe, which are emitted by absurdly energetic beams that shoot out of explosive galaxies known as blazars, reports a new study.
dailygalaxy.com
Has Milky Way’s Twin Been Discovered to Will Artificial Intelligence Reveal New Laws of Physics? (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include 10 Brilliant Novels About Communicating with Extraterrestrial Life to Does Consciousness Rely on Quantum Entanglement? and much more. Will artificial intelligence discover new laws of physics? asks New Scientist. “Algorithms can pore over astrophysical data to identify underlying equations. Now, physicists are trying to figure out how to imbue these “machine theorists” with the ability to find deeper laws of nature.”
myscience.org
UC3M coordinates an international project on 3D printing in the transport and security industries
Scientists from the DIAGONAL project, coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and made up of ten European and American universities and research centres, are developing a new generation of functionally graded materials, which are those generally made up of different components (metals, ceramics, polymers, etc.) mixed using 3D printers. This type of technology, with applications in the air transport and security industries, will make it possible to obtain more efficient, sustainable and cheaper materials.
scitechdaily.com
Quantum Breakthrough: Scientists Extend Qubit Lifetimes
By breaking the symmetry of their environment, scientists demonstrate a new technique for extending the length of time qubits can retain information. Scientists have shown that by changing the surrounding crystal’s structure to be less symmetric, they may prolong the lifetime of a molecular qubit. The qubit is protected...
Freethink
New ultra-thin solar cells could be the future of space power
Many modern satellites use solar cells to continuously harvest the sun’s energy, allowing them to power their electrical circuits without significant battery storage. Yet in the harsh environment of outer space, unshielded by Earth’s atmosphere, these materials are also vulnerable – especially to solar radiation, in the form of high-energy protons and electrons that stream from the sun.
Phys.org
Creating quantum-entangled networks of atomic clocks and accelerometers
Researchers affiliated with the Q-NEXT quantum research center show how to create quantum-entangled networks of atomic clocks and accelerometers—and they demonstrate the setup's superior, high-precision performance. For the first time, scientists have entangled atoms for use as networked quantum sensors, specifically, atomic clocks and accelerometers. The research team's experimental...
Gizmodo
SpaceX Set to Launch Private Moon Lander, Along with NASA 'Flashlight' Probe
SpaceX is readying a Falcon 9 rocket for launch on early Wednesday morning. The mission, featuring both private and public payloads, exemplifies the current state of the spaceflight industry and the changing manner in which we’re exploring space. It’s a fairly routine launch for SpaceX, but the mission packs...
myscience.org
Creating a technologically inclusive model of disability
Recent philosophy PhD graduate breaking new ground in disability studies By Jon Parsons University Relations Dr. Lynne Sargent’s research focuses on what she defines as the "techno-inclusive model of disability," which has practical application for the ways that disabled people live their lives in digital and physical spaces. Sargent...
myscience.org
Artificial intelligence needs good data to grow the future
Academics and entrepreneurs invited by Canada’s top data steward to partner with government for future growth. Data is the currency of tomorrow, with boundless opportunities, but there needs to be a common standard for how that currency is created and used, says Canada’s chief data steward. Anil Arora,...
myscience.org
ANU to shape a safer tech future with new cybernetics school
How Australia and the world can safely navigate and steer the profound impact new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), have on our lives is the focus of a first-of-its-kind school at The Australian National University (ANU). Officially launched today, the ANU School of Cybernetics provides unrivalled teaching and research that...
myscience.org
Imperial aerodynamics expert briefs MPs on future vehicle design
Dr Georgios Rigas attended Evidence Week 2022 and briefed MPs on how Imperial’s aerodynamics research will improve future road and air vehicle designs. Dr Georgios Rigas , Senior Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College London and affiliate of the Brahmal Institute for Sustainable Aviation , attended parliament last week to introduce his work on vehicle aerodynamics to MPs.
Comments / 0