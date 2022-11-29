Read full article on original website
New co-chairs Amsterdam Young Academy
Romy van der Lee (VU Amsterdam) and Bert Bakker (UvA) have been appointed as co-chairs of the board of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA). With the chair being fulfilled by two board members, the VU and the UvA will be better represented and links between the universities will be strengthened.
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
Helping students appreciate their cultural and intersectional identities
Meet Dr. Sandra Lopez-Rocha from the Student Success Office. Born in Mexico, Dr. Sandra Lopez-Rocha has been working in the field of intercultural learning since the mid 1990s, at a time when the field experienced exponential growth. Since then, she has accumulated a wealth of both professional and academic knowledge on the subject matter. After completing an MA in Intercultural Communication and a PhD in Language, Literacy and Culture at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, she ambitiously pursued a second PhD in Social Anthropology in the United Kingdom.
What are the UB students like?
The results of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions" have been published. A minority of students of the University of Barcelona (14.5%) have family members with a low level of employment, a figure that illustrates that equity in higher education is a challenge that has yet to be met. This is one of the conclusions of the first edition of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions", carried out by the Student Observatory of the UB’s Vice-Rector’s Office for Students and Participation.
Curtin takes inclusivity to the next level with new plan
Curtin University has launched its new Disability Access and Inclusion Plan, which embeds universal design across the delivery of education, employment and facilities to all students, staff and visitors. The plan, which is in place until 2030, guides the University’s vision to create an innovative, inclusive and welcoming environment where...
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
Thousandth entry in the Musicals Encyclopedia at the University of Freiburg
Online project aims to document all original performances and premieres of musicals in the German-speaking world since 1945. After three years, the thousandth entry has already been made: The online musical lexicon gathers information on all premieres and first performances of popular musical theatre in the German-speaking world since 1945. On 30 November 2022, the thousandth entry was made with a text on the musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" in a current production of the Ronacher Theatre in Vienna. It is edited by Berlin theater scholar Dr. Wolfgang Jansen and Klaus Baberg , Board member of the Friends and Patrons of the German Musical Archive, in conjunction with the Center for Popular Culture and Music (ZPKM) at the University of Freiburg. "It is wonderful that the encyclopedia is growing so dynamically. The enormous diversity of works in popular music theater is becoming increasingly apparent," says Dr. Michael Fischer , Executive Director of the ZPKM.
Mainz University succeeds with three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers in the life sciences
Approval by the German Research Foundation confirms strong research in the life sciences at JGU. Three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers (CRCs) submitted by Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in the current funding round of the German Research Foundation (DFG) have been successful. The new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" and CRC/Transregio 355 "Heterogeneity and functional specialization of regulatory T cells in distinct microenvironments" will be initially receiving financing from the DFG for the next four years. The CRC 1361 "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" is receiving support for the second time. The funding to be provided totals some EUR 33 million.
DEI4EAI wins Diversity Initiative Award at NWO Science Awards 2022
A team of researchers and students from University of Twente, Delft University of Technology, Eindhoven University and the University of Leiden have won the Diversity Initiative Award from NWO for the project DEI4EAI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Embodied AI). The award was presented at the NWO Science Awards, that was held for the third time. The Diversity Initiative Award is meant for initiatives that enhance diversity in the field. The initiators receive €50,000 to spend on the project.
Statement Executive Board
The entire EUR community has been shaken by the consequences of the termination of OccupyEUR’s occupation last Monday. We see and understand that, and it made a big impression on ourselves too. We are sorry that it turned out this way. We acted in consultation with the police because...
Manchester Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week
Masood Entrepreneurship Centre delivers a week-long series of events to celebrate the University of Manchester’s entrepreneurial campus. Over 100 colleges and universities participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), to shine a spotlight on their entrepreneurship programming and impressive student entrepreneurs. As part of GEW, the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre (MEC) showcased Manchester’s entrepreneurial spirit, bringing students, staff, and Manchester’s community together to celebrate entrepreneurship.
MICRA members announce book publication: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’
MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are pleased to announce the publication of a book: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’, in June 2023 with Policy Press. MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are...
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
The UB and Cornellà create a Chair to promote the study of the gender perspective and feminisms in the field of science
The University of Barcelona and the City Council of Cornellà de Llobregat have created the UB Chair of Gender Perspective and Feminisms Ciutat de Cornellà. Among the objectives of this chair are, for example, to give support and visibility to research with a gender and feminist perspective, to promote feminist and critical scientific knowledge —especially in the most masculinised areas of knowledge such as science— and, in general, to bring this research closer to the public.
Silogespräche ’Projects and Processes’: Asad Raza as guest on the topic of ’Metabolisms’
On Tuesday, December 6, the New York artist Asad Raza will be a guest at the Silogespräche of the art department of the Paderborn university from 6 to 8 pm. With the topic "Metabolisms" the subject continues the series "Projects and Processes" in the winter semester 2022/23. The art:...
Reminder: Reporting participation in UCU strike action
How to report participation in strike action and action short of strike from 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Members of the Universities and College Union (UCU) undertook three days of strike action on 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Staff who are not members may also have taken part in strike action in support.
New VUB podcast series: what solutions do young people see for tomorrow’s societal challenges?
From mental wellbeing to poverty: 8 episodes on the UN-s Sustainable Development Goals. How do young people view social issues such as mental wellbeing, poverty and sustainability? And what steps are they taking in their daily lives to make the world a better place? In Rebels With a Cause, the new eight-part podcast series from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), the urban engaged university is giving the leaders of tomorrow a platform to talk about the changes they believe are needed to build a sustainable future for the next generations. They are helped by VUB scientists who share their academic knowledge and provide possible solutions. The initiative is part of the VUB project The World Needs You.
Cindy Blackstock Awarded SSHRC’s highest honour
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the five winners of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s (SSHRC) 2022 Impact Awards. McGill’s Cindy Blackstock, one of Canada’s most important social work scholars and an indefatigable advocate for Indigenous children’s rights and welfare,...
