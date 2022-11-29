ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK, Greece in 'secret talks' on Parthenon Marbles: report

The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are in the "advanced stage" of "secret talks" over the "possible return" of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday.  The behind-the-scenes talks between British Museum chair George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "have been taking place in London since November 2021", daily newspaper Ta Nea reported.
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
Researchers analyze hair to study war trauma among Syrian refugee children

There’s more to a strand of hair than meets the eye. This human tissue is a chronological record-keeper of the adversities endured by the human body and mind. A new study co-authored by researchers at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry’s Drug Safety Lab analyzes the relationship between war exposure, current living conditions, hair cortisol concentrations (HCC) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. The study was based on a large cohort of Syrian refugee children, adolescents and their caregivers living in refugee settlements in Lebanon and found adolescents, and especially girls, who experience war are at much greater risk of PTSD than those who do not.
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event

The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
Elvira Uyarra’s Inaugural Lecture

Professor Elvira Uyarra will explore ’New generation innovation policy and the role of place’ at the upcoming AMBS Original Thinking Lecture on Wednesday, 7 December 2022. New generation innovation policy and the role of place. In recent years, and in response to major societal challenges such as climate...
Solutions for a low-carbon future

Today’s most complex challenges require an interdisciplinary and collaborative approach, and Western University and Ivey Business School are uniquely positioned to advance robust solutions through a broad range of research strengths, such as developing renewable energy and open-source technologies to reduce the effects of climate change, and building smart cities to optimize energy, telecommunication and transportation networks.
Cindy Blackstock Awarded SSHRC’s highest honour

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the five winners of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s (SSHRC) 2022 Impact Awards. McGill’s Cindy Blackstock, one of Canada’s most important social work scholars and an indefatigable advocate for Indigenous children’s rights and welfare,...
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region

Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
Naomi Oosterman publishes groundbreaking research in ’Art Crime in Context’

Dr. Naomi Oosterman (Arts & Culture Studies) and Dr. Donna Yates (Maastricht University) published a new edited volume titled "Art Crime in Context". The volume brings together empirical and theoretical case-study research on art and heritage crime. Drawing from a diverse group of both researchers and professionals, the book explores...
A sustainable path for energy-demanding photochemistry

Researchers in Mainz and Kyushu established a novel strategy for the generation of highly energetic UV light. Many photochemical processes rely on UV light from inefficient or toxic light sources that the LED technology cannot replace for technical reasons. An international team of scientists led by Professor Christoph Kerzig of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in Germany and Professor Nobuhiro Yanai of Kyushu University in Japan has now developed the first molecular system for the conversion of blue light into high-energy UV photons with wavelengths below 315 nanometers. These photons in the so-called UVB range are essential for numerous photochemical processes in the context of light-to-energy conversion, disinfection, or even wastewater treatment applications. However, sunlight cannot provide UVB photons, and their artificial generation typically relies on mercury lamps or other highly inefficient alternatives. The new findings show that a metal-free photon upconversion (UC) system can transform readily available visible light into UVB photons. Hence, this breakthrough can be regarded as a more environmentally friendly approach. Initial mercury-free applications have already been demonstrated in the lab.
Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases in Chinese adults

Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases and kills more than one million adults in China each year from 22 different causes, according to new research published in The Lancet Public Health . Tobacco smoking is projected to cause one billion deaths worldwide this century, mainly in low and middle...
Capturing the carbon opportunity: Making carbon capture and storage a reality for UK businesses

Policy@Manchester are delighted to launch a new report in collaboration with the CBI. ’Capturing the Carbon Opportunity’ draws on expert research from The University of Manchester academics on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and combines this insight with findings from interviews with businesses and industry leaders throughout the CCS supply chain.
Manchester Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Masood Entrepreneurship Centre delivers a week-long series of events to celebrate the University of Manchester’s entrepreneurial campus. Over 100 colleges and universities participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), to shine a spotlight on their entrepreneurship programming and impressive student entrepreneurs. As part of GEW, the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre (MEC) showcased Manchester’s entrepreneurial spirit, bringing students, staff, and Manchester’s community together to celebrate entrepreneurship.
New co-chairs Amsterdam Young Academy

Romy van der Lee (VU Amsterdam) and Bert Bakker (UvA) have been appointed as co-chairs of the board of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA). With the chair being fulfilled by two board members, the VU and the UvA will be better represented and links between the universities will be strengthened.
Cell division and quantum leadership: News from the College

Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into the factors that affect how long it takes cells to divide, to a prestigious award for one of Imperial’s physicists, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Cell division. What controls how...

