Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
European Commission Releases Draft Horizon Europe 2023 - 2024 Work Programmes
The European Commission (EC) has made available the draft 2023-2024 Horizon Europe Work Programmes, which are expected to be officially adopted and published shortly. Please visit the EC’s official Horizon Europe to view and download the Work Programmes. While the Horizon Europe guarantee currently covers all calls with deadlines...
myscience.org
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
myscience.org
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
myscience.org
Wanted: confidential advisors
Are you keen to contribute to a socially safe and pleasant working environment within RSM? And are you open to learning new skills?. Are you keen to contribute to a socially safe and pleasant working environment within RSM? And are you open to learning new skills? Then please consider becoming one of two new RSM confidential advisors (previously called ’confidential counsellors’) for your colleagues at RSM.
myscience.org
Another impressive financial year for Manchester-born spinouts
Ten brand new Manchester-based biomedical, science and engineering companies have been created over the past year by The University of Manchester Innovation Factory, producing cutting-edge technology and services which will benefit societies around the world. In addition to forming these new IP-rich businesses, the Innovation Factory, which is dedicated to...
myscience.org
Study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor
HSLU study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor. Anyone who thinks "the bigger the insurer, the better the online presence" is wrong, as a new study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts shows. In fact, the size of the insurer, measured in terms of the respective balance sheet total, does not play a role - although larger insurers would tend to have a competitive advantage due to higher financial resources.
myscience.org
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
myscience.org
Alternative medicine loses the support of the main Spanish newspapers
Researchers Lorena Cano Orón (University of Valencia) and Emilia H. Lopera Pareja (Energy, Environmental and Technological Research Centre) highlight that the media have changed from a mainly favourable attitude towards alternative medicine, a series of practices deviant from integrated medicine in the western health system, to another more sceptical. The new vision publishes more articles with a critical perspective, according to a study that analyses the evolution of media opinion in Spain about these practices, from 1979 to 2018. It highlights how this scepticism has increased notably in the last three years of the study.
myscience.org
New co-chairs Amsterdam Young Academy
Romy van der Lee (VU Amsterdam) and Bert Bakker (UvA) have been appointed as co-chairs of the board of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA). With the chair being fulfilled by two board members, the VU and the UvA will be better represented and links between the universities will be strengthened.
myscience.org
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
myscience.org
Confederation sets targets for the use of data science
The federal government wishes to use data science in a more targeted way in the future to support the government and the administration in their work. On 2 December 2022, the Federal Council adopted the federal data science strategy and issued various mandates. Numerous offices within the federal administration apply...
myscience.org
Soils bring life to settlements
Healthy soils are essential for quality of life: they are the basis for agriculture, for trees, gardens and parks. During heavy rainfall, they soak up rainwater, and on hot days they cool the air. Soils need to be treated with care if they are to perform their many functions. To mark International Soil Day on December 5, 2022, public authorities, agricultural representatives, nature conservation organizations, and experts from science and spatial planning are committed to preserving soils in urban areas.
myscience.org
Capturing the carbon opportunity: Making carbon capture and storage a reality for UK businesses
Policy@Manchester are delighted to launch a new report in collaboration with the CBI. ’Capturing the Carbon Opportunity’ draws on expert research from The University of Manchester academics on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and combines this insight with findings from interviews with businesses and industry leaders throughout the CCS supply chain.
myscience.org
Continued excellence in DNA repair and genome stability research
German Research Foundation renews Collaborative Research Center 1361 / Cooperation with IMB Mainz, the RMU partner universities in Darmstadt and Frankfurt as well as LMU Munich. The German Research Foundation (DFG) announced the prolongation of the Collaborative Research Center (CRC) 1361: "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" for an...
Comments / 0