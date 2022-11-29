Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Researchers use AI to assess patients’ vocals after surgery on the larynx
Researchers from Kaunas University of Technology Faculty of Informatics (KTU IF) and Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU) in Lithuania have created a new substitute voice evaluation index that can detect pathologies in patients’ voices more quickly and efficiently. Voice pathologies include a variety of disorders such as growths on the vocal cords, spasms, swelling or paralysis in the vocal cords.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Healthline
What Type of Endoscopy Detects Pancreatic Cancer?
Certain types of endoscopies, like endoscopic ultrasounds, are commonly used to detect pancreatic cancer. But pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot in its early stages, even with imaging tests. In its early stages, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, which means it’s unlikely that your doctor will spot it...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the role of an Alzheimer's disease risk gene in the brain
A new study links a gene concentrated in the brain's cleanup cells, known as microglia, to the inflammation that has increasingly emerged as a key mechanism contributing to Alzheimer's disease. The findings may offer a new potential target for therapies for the intractable condition. The gene, known as inositol polyphosphate-5-phosphatase...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Bloodless medicine, also known as patient blood management, it is used when a transfusion is not an option for religious reasons or safety concerns. It is becoming more mainstream due to the list of potential benefits
scitechdaily.com
New Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expands Range of Potential Drugs
Cerebrovascular insulin receptors are defective in Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study published in the journal Brain conducted by Laval University and Rush University Medical Center has revealed new information about Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, is linked to a decrease in insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may also cause brain insulin resistance.
MedicineNet.com
Is Myeloproliferative Disorder Considered Cancer?
Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood cancers that are caused by mutations in the bone marrow stem cells. The mutations cause excess production of any combination of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. What are myeloproliferative disorders?. Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood and bone marrow cancers. To understand what...
myscience.org
Silent synapses are abundant in the adult brain
These immature connections may explain how the adult brain is able to form new memories and absorb new information. MIT neuroscientists have discovered that the adult brain contains millions of "silent synapses" - immature connections between neurons that remain inactive until they’re recruited to help form new memories. Until...
MedicalXpress
Genetic testing for epilepsy improves patient outcomes
Genetic testing in patients with epilepsy can inform treatment and lead to better outcomes in many cases, according to a new study published in JAMA Neurology. Genetic causes are responsible for seizures in 30% or more of infants and toddlers and about 10% of adults with epilepsy, but genetic testing is not routinely done. Many insurers are hesitant to cover pricey genetic testing since there's limited research demonstrating the benefits, which is why the findings of this study are significant, said Anne Berg, Ph.D., adjunct professor of Neurology in the Division of Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology and co-author of the study.
Freethink
New brain cancer vaccine completes clinical trial
A new brain cancer vaccine can extend some glioblastoma patients’ lives by months or even years, according to its maker — but the design of the company’s trial has some questioning the claims. The challenge: The standard treatment for glioblastoma — the most aggressive form of brain...
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
Health Highlights: Dec. 1, 2022
The 'Great Resignation' is taking a big toll on health care. Workplace burnout is common, and the nationwide shortage of health care professionals is now impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. Read more FDA may revise blood donor rules for gay men. The current policy requires men who have sex with men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood. But proposed revisions would shift toward questionnaires that focus more on individual risk. Read more Could two veterinary drugs be a new weapon against bed bugs? Both fluralaner and ivermectin -- used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs, new research shows. Read more
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Novel Treatments for the Newly Diagnosed Presentation: November 13, 2022
Over recent years, immunotherapy has created a new era for patients with multiple myeloma, helping to increase life expectancy with these new agents and combination regimens, according to Dr. Ola Landgren. At the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit, Landgren, chief of the Myeloma Division and leader of translational and...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
myscience.org
UT researcher Annemieke Witteveen receives KNAW Early Career Award
Twelve young researchers from all fields of science will receive a KNAW Early Career Award. The award, which is given annually, consists of a sum of 15,000 euros and a work of art for each of the laureates. The Award is intended for researchers in the Netherlands who are at the beginning of their careers and who have innovative, original ideas. UT researcher Annemieke Witteveen receives the award for, among other things, her research on a method to predict the risk of breast cancer recurrence. She is the first UT researcher to receive the award.
In a first, robot removes a 2.3-inch cancerous tumor from a 61-year-old's throat
A robot at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (GRH), United Kingdom, saved the life of a 61-year-old patient by removing a cancerous tumor from their throat, in what can be called a first in the country. Grandfather Martin Nugent is in high spirits after a surgical team comprising Gloucestershire Royal Hospital surgeons...
