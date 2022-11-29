Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Charlamagne Tha God says Biden hasn't earned Black vote ahead of 2024, warns it doesn't belong to Democrats
During an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne Tha God railed against Democrats for taking the Black vote for comment and revisited Biden's infamous "you ain't Black" comment.
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat. At the White House, the president signed an emergency bill to avert...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Rhode Island's capital city will spend $10 million in reparations, and it could benefit White residents
Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, recently approved a $10 million budget plan for the city's reparations program, but some are wondering who might end up benefiting from it.
What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff
About 300,000 Georgians have voted early each day this week -- setting records for the largest single-day early voting turnout in state history.
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of injuries...
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November
CNN — The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning. Economists surveyed...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight
WASHINGTON — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near...
Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
Elon Musk visits Apple HQ to explain Twitter flap 'misunderstanding'
The S&P 500 rallied this past week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market remains tight. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin moderating the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14. Investors cheered the possibility of a less aggressive Fed, sending the S&P 500 up 3% and the Nasdaq...
Editorial: Who will Ted Budd really be working for in the U.S. Senate?
CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022; editorial #8809. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. When Republican Ted Budd takes his seat in the United States Senate next month who will he be representing?. If you say North Carolina, don’t bet on it. The people who will really...
