Michigan State

WRAL News

Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat. At the White House, the president signed an emergency bill to avert...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle...
WRAL News

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of injuries...
WRAL News

US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

CNN — The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning. Economists surveyed...
WRAL News

US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near...
WRAL News

Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
The Detroit Free Press

Elon Musk visits Apple HQ to explain Twitter flap 'misunderstanding'

The S&P 500 rallied this past week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market remains tight. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin moderating the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14. Investors cheered the possibility of a less aggressive Fed, sending the S&P 500 up 3% and the Nasdaq...
WRAL News

WRAL News

