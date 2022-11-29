Read full article on original website
Related
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
myscience.org
Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases in Chinese adults
Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases and kills more than one million adults in China each year from 22 different causes, according to new research published in The Lancet Public Health . Tobacco smoking is projected to cause one billion deaths worldwide this century, mainly in low and middle...
myscience.org
Opinion: how a form of ’acceptance therapy’ is helping me make one difficult choice at a time
In The Conversation, Professor Rebecca Gould (UCL Psychiatry) helps describe the motor neurone disease and some of the psychological therapy that have aided Professor Eva Sundin of Nottingham Trent University cope with her challenging motor neurone disease diagnosis. As a new drug offers a glimmer of hope for a small...
Future could depend on lowering cost of childbirth | THE MOM STOP
When I was pregnant with my first child, we seemingly planned for everything. My mom helped us find a great deal on second-hand, barely-used nursery furniture, I sewed dupioni silk curtains and she helped me make custom crib bedding to match. My husband installed board and batten trim work on the nursery...
myscience.org
Solving problems leads to widespread impact
Primary care physicians are sending referrals with a keyhole view of the network of specialists available - at great cost to patients - and RelayMD founders Dhvani Patel and Dr. Ali Qamar are pioneering a way to improve the process. RelayMD was one of four finalists to receive $5,000 at...
myscience.org
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: study
Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
myscience.org
People with long COVID, those with other illnesses experiencing similar lingering effects
People who have long COVID-19 can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, which were published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison...
myscience.org
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
myscience.org
New AI method for public health analysis shows trends in substance use among high schoolers
University of Waterloo researchers take a novel approach to public health analysis. High school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being Black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.
myscience.org
MICRA members announce book publication: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’
MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are pleased to announce the publication of a book: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’, in June 2023 with Policy Press. MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are...
myscience.org
Fitness levels can be accurately predicted using wearable devices - no exercise required
Cambridge researchers have developed a method for measuring overall fitness accurately on wearable devices - and more robustly than current consumer smartwatches and fitness monitors - without the wearer needing to exercise. You don’t need an expensive test in a lab to get a real measurement of fitness - the...
myscience.org
Adolescent wellbeing improved by online contact with close friends
Frequent online communication with best friends and existing friendship groups is associated with better wellbeing in young people, new research by Cardiff University has found. Led by the Centre for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), the study found that boys and girls communicating with...
myscience.org
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
myscience.org
Commercial Dishwashers Destroy Protective Layer in Gut
Residue from rinse agents is left behind on dishes after they are cleaned in professional-grade dishwashers. This damages the natural protective layer in the gut and can contribute to the onset of chronic diseases, as demonstrated by researchers working with organoids at the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research.
myscience.org
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region
Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
myscience.org
Queenslanders are bad at estimating their level of intoxication
Queenslanders are incapable of assessing their own intoxication levels, especially when their blood alcohol level is high, according to research co-led by The University of Queensland. Dr Dominique De Andrade from UQ’s School of Psychology and Deakin University’s School of Psychology said the research team used data from approximately 2100...
myscience.org
Development of the immune system before and after birth
New Collaborative Research Center - Transregio PILOT under the auspices of the University of Freiburg. The newborn’s immune system is suddenly confronted with microorganisms, food and numerous environmental influences at birth. How do the baby’s immune cells prepare for this moment during pregnancy and birth? How do external influences shape the immune system immediately after birth? And what influence does an event like a premature birth have? These and many other questions about the development of the child’s immune system around birth are being investigated by scientists from the Facult of Medicine at the University of Freiburg together with researchers from the LMU Munich, the University Hospital RWTH Aachen and other institutions in the Collaborative Research Center/Transregio "Perinatal Development of Immune Cell Topology (PILOT)." PILOT was approved by the German Research Foundation (DFG) on November 25, 2022, and will be funded with a total of 12 million euros for an initial period of four years starting January 1, 2023.
myscience.org
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
myscience.org
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
myscience.org
Feature: The ’historic’ Alzheimer’s breakthrough that is 30 years in the making
UCL’s Professor Sir John Hardy was the first to identify the role of amyloid in Alzheimer’s disease - now, three decades later, that finding has resulted in a drug that may help patients. In newly published trial results, a drug has for the first time been shown to...
Comments / 0