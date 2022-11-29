ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases in Chinese adults

Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases and kills more than one million adults in China each year from 22 different causes, according to new research published in The Lancet Public Health . Tobacco smoking is projected to cause one billion deaths worldwide this century, mainly in low and middle...
Solving problems leads to widespread impact

Primary care physicians are sending referrals with a keyhole view of the network of specialists available - at great cost to patients - and RelayMD founders Dhvani Patel and Dr. Ali Qamar are pioneering a way to improve the process. RelayMD was one of four finalists to receive $5,000 at...
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: study

Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
People with long COVID, those with other illnesses experiencing similar lingering effects

People who have long COVID-19 can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, which were published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison...
New AI method for public health analysis shows trends in substance use among high schoolers

University of Waterloo researchers take a novel approach to public health analysis. High school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being Black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.
Fitness levels can be accurately predicted using wearable devices - no exercise required

Cambridge researchers have developed a method for measuring overall fitness accurately on wearable devices - and more robustly than current consumer smartwatches and fitness monitors - without the wearer needing to exercise. You don’t need an expensive test in a lab to get a real measurement of fitness - the...
Adolescent wellbeing improved by online contact with close friends

Frequent online communication with best friends and existing friendship groups is associated with better wellbeing in young people, new research by Cardiff University has found. Led by the Centre for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), the study found that boys and girls communicating with...
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher

- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
Commercial Dishwashers Destroy Protective Layer in Gut

Residue from rinse agents is left behind on dishes after they are cleaned in professional-grade dishwashers. This damages the natural protective layer in the gut and can contribute to the onset of chronic diseases, as demonstrated by researchers working with organoids at the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research.
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region

Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
Queenslanders are bad at estimating their level of intoxication

Queenslanders are incapable of assessing their own intoxication levels, especially when their blood alcohol level is high, according to research co-led by The University of Queensland. Dr Dominique De Andrade from UQ’s School of Psychology and Deakin University’s School of Psychology said the research team used data from approximately 2100...
Development of the immune system before and after birth

New Collaborative Research Center - Transregio PILOT under the auspices of the University of Freiburg. The newborn’s immune system is suddenly confronted with microorganisms, food and numerous environmental influences at birth. How do the baby’s immune cells prepare for this moment during pregnancy and birth? How do external influences shape the immune system immediately after birth? And what influence does an event like a premature birth have? These and many other questions about the development of the child’s immune system around birth are being investigated by scientists from the Facult of Medicine at the University of Freiburg together with researchers from the LMU Munich, the University Hospital RWTH Aachen and other institutions in the Collaborative Research Center/Transregio "Perinatal Development of Immune Cell Topology (PILOT)." PILOT was approved by the German Research Foundation (DFG) on November 25, 2022, and will be funded with a total of 12 million euros for an initial period of four years starting January 1, 2023.
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus

(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.

