New Collaborative Research Center - Transregio PILOT under the auspices of the University of Freiburg. The newborn’s immune system is suddenly confronted with microorganisms, food and numerous environmental influences at birth. How do the baby’s immune cells prepare for this moment during pregnancy and birth? How do external influences shape the immune system immediately after birth? And what influence does an event like a premature birth have? These and many other questions about the development of the child’s immune system around birth are being investigated by scientists from the Facult of Medicine at the University of Freiburg together with researchers from the LMU Munich, the University Hospital RWTH Aachen and other institutions in the Collaborative Research Center/Transregio "Perinatal Development of Immune Cell Topology (PILOT)." PILOT was approved by the German Research Foundation (DFG) on November 25, 2022, and will be funded with a total of 12 million euros for an initial period of four years starting January 1, 2023.

1 DAY AGO