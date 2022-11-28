Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Honeypot Ants, the World’s Only Ant Species That Make a Honey-Like Liquid
Insect-like robots are military-ready, while honeypot ants are just plain fascinating. Why? They’re the world’s only ant species that make a honey-like substance, as the liquid stored inside them can be used later by their fellow workers when food is otherwise scarce. They scientifically belong to any of...
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Dangerous Critters Lurking Beneath Your Leaves
As if invasive plants and unpredictable weather aren’t terrible enough, gardeners also have to deal with pests, and no gardener wants these bothersome insects wreaking havoc on a bed full of fruiting harvest. Understanding which insects are hugely beneficial to plants or animals (the good), which are just baffling natural wonders (the strange), and which are detrimental to the plants we take care of (the bad) is necessary for controlling insects in the vegetable garden and household.
natureworldnews.com
Invasive Vine Species Used as Camouflage in WWII Takes Over Second Largest Island of Fiji
Invasive vine species that soldiers brought over during World War II for their camouflage tactics are taking over the second-largest island in Fiji. Every contour on Vanua Levu, the second-largest island in Fiji, is covered in greenery. The surroundings are incredibly lush and green. On closer inspection, however, it becomes clear that almost everything is covered in vines.
US bat species devastated by fungus, listed as endangered
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will work with timber companies and landowners to protect trees where bats nest. The agency will also seek cooperation from the wind energy industry.
"Human composting" is a hot new burial alternative
Forget traditional burial or cremation — "human composting" is the hot new thing in death care. Why it matters: Deciding what should be done with your remains is a deeply personal matter, and new options don't arise all that often. What's happening: California recently became the fifth U.S. state...
Couple Watches Tree Shake and Change Color Right in Front of Their Eyes
The other trees around it are eerily still.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Lethal Animal in the Amazon Rainforest
Humans live around hundreds of animal species. Because of this close proximity and, sometimes, the innocent appearance of many of these animals, many people forget how dangerous many of them are. The Amazon rainforest is home to many of these dangerous animals of different sizes and levels of toxicity. This article discusses the most lethal animal in the Amazon rainforest, how deadly this animal truly is, and other essential facts.
‘New to science’: At least 2 minerals discovered in meteorite that crashed in Somalia
The minerals have never been seen on Earth, prompting scientists to wonder where they came from – and how we can use them.
myscience.org
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
myscience.org
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
myscience.org
Researchers analyze hair to study war trauma among Syrian refugee children
There’s more to a strand of hair than meets the eye. This human tissue is a chronological record-keeper of the adversities endured by the human body and mind. A new study co-authored by researchers at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry’s Drug Safety Lab analyzes the relationship between war exposure, current living conditions, hair cortisol concentrations (HCC) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. The study was based on a large cohort of Syrian refugee children, adolescents and their caregivers living in refugee settlements in Lebanon and found adolescents, and especially girls, who experience war are at much greater risk of PTSD than those who do not.
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
myscience.org
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
vinlove.net
Species that fly in the fields before everyone meets them are chased away, now are looking to buy $20/kg
Grasshopper nuggets are food for “giant” birds costing from several tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dong. From pests of crops, grasshoppers are now on the drinking table into a famous specialty. Young grasshoppers are also food for ornamental birds, precious birds of the rich. Each...
myscience.org
New model offers opportunity to protect migrating birds
Researchers at the University of Amsterdam have developed a model that can accurately predict the current migration routes of migratory birds. This offers the possibility of taking adequate measures at the right time when birds are at risk from air traffic or infrastructure. The researchers published their work in the scientific journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution by the end of October.
myscience.org
What causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
myscience.org
European Commission Releases Draft Horizon Europe 2023 - 2024 Work Programmes
The European Commission (EC) has made available the draft 2023-2024 Horizon Europe Work Programmes, which are expected to be officially adopted and published shortly. Please visit the EC’s official Horizon Europe to view and download the Work Programmes. While the Horizon Europe guarantee currently covers all calls with deadlines...
Comments / 0