TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Mentimeter, an audience engagement platform, today announced the launch of a new, free online course, “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Engaging All Students.” The new course aims to arm university-level educators with strategies for furthering inclusivity and belonging in the classroom and to help develop the necessary skills to create an engaged, positive, and safe learning environment for all students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005081/en/ New Inclusive Teaching course from Mentimeter helps promote sense of belonging, leading to better educational outcomes in higher education. (Graphic: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO