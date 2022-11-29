Read full article on original website
Healthline
What Type of Endoscopy Detects Pancreatic Cancer?
Certain types of endoscopies, like endoscopic ultrasounds, are commonly used to detect pancreatic cancer. But pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot in its early stages, even with imaging tests. In its early stages, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, which means it’s unlikely that your doctor will spot it...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Health Highlights: Dec. 1, 2022
The 'Great Resignation' is taking a big toll on health care. Workplace burnout is common, and the nationwide shortage of health care professionals is now impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. Read more FDA may revise blood donor rules for gay men. The current policy requires men who have sex with men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood. But proposed revisions would shift toward questionnaires that focus more on individual risk. Read more Could two veterinary drugs be a new weapon against bed bugs? Both fluralaner and ivermectin -- used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs, new research shows. Read more
myscience.org
UC3M coordinates an international project on 3D printing in the transport and security industries
Scientists from the DIAGONAL project, coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and made up of ten European and American universities and research centres, are developing a new generation of functionally graded materials, which are those generally made up of different components (metals, ceramics, polymers, etc.) mixed using 3D printers. This type of technology, with applications in the air transport and security industries, will make it possible to obtain more efficient, sustainable and cheaper materials.
MedicineNet.com
Is Myeloproliferative Disorder Considered Cancer?
Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood cancers that are caused by mutations in the bone marrow stem cells. The mutations cause excess production of any combination of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. What are myeloproliferative disorders?. Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood and bone marrow cancers. To understand what...
myscience.org
New AI method for public health analysis shows trends in substance use among high schoolers
University of Waterloo researchers take a novel approach to public health analysis. High school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being Black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.
myscience.org
Secret to waking up alert and refreshed
Many people who find it hard to wake up in the morning blame it on their constitution or their genes. But how you slept, what you ate for breakfast and the amount of physical activity you engaged in the day before have a lot more to do with your ability to wake up alert. (Shutterstock image)
myscience.org
Multiple sclerosis therapy improves gut flora
A medication used to treat MS also has a beneficial effect on the composition of the intestinal flora, according to researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel. Conversely, the gut flora also plays a role in which side effects occur during treatment with the medication. 30...
myscience.org
Compare yourself to your past self
Comparing ourselves favorably to others is something we all do. And we also stimulate it in our children; for example, as we praise them when they outperform others. But social comparisons can lead to a constant desire for superiority over others and that underlies narcissism. Çisem Gürel, PhD researcher in Child Development and Education, studied the potential of an alternative: comparing one’s present self to one’s past self.
myscience.org
Organic cation transporters: study provides insights for the first time
Monoamines are neurotransmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems and they also transmit signals between cells and the brain. This transmission is followed by their reuptake into the cells by means of transporters. While the specific monoamine transporters have already been well studied, not enough is known about the organic cation transporters, which are high-capacity monoamine transporters. A research team led by Julian Maier and supervised by Harald Sitte from MedUni Vienna’s Center for Physiology and Pharmacology has now succeeded in mapping the structure of a hitherto little-studied cation transporter and has also investigated mutations found in neuropsychiatric patients. The study was published in the prestigious journal "Nature Communications".
myscience.org
Fitness levels can be accurately predicted using wearable devices - no exercise required
Cambridge researchers have developed a method for measuring overall fitness accurately on wearable devices - and more robustly than current consumer smartwatches and fitness monitors - without the wearer needing to exercise. You don’t need an expensive test in a lab to get a real measurement of fitness - the...
healthcareguys.com
Missing a Tooth? These Are the Latest Dentistry Breakthroughs to Fix It
Your teeth are probably one of the most important parts of your mouth that you need to take care of. However, in the unfortunate circumstance that you lose a tooth, you might be confused as to what you should do next. Whether it’s through an accident or a health concern that causes you to lose a tooth, there are some new dental procedures that are helping to fix this problem.
myscience.org
Ancient viruses may hold key to effective gene therapy treatments
- Scientists have unlocked key insights into virus evolution, revealing new information that could help develop treatments for a wide variety of genetic diseases. The research, which was led by scientists at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR) and University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, focuses on a group of small, ubiquitous viruses called ’parvoviruses’ (from the Latin word "parvus" meaning ’small’, ’puny’ or ’unimportant’).
myscience.org
What is Cybernetics?
Cybernetics is not just about robots and artificial intelligence (AI), and whether humans will become cyborgs or if computers will come to dominate people. Despite its history dating back to the 1940s-when computing technology boomed in the post-Second World War period-the field of cybernetics remains widely misunderstood. In fact, cybernetics...
myscience.org
The junction is the key
Researchers decrypt transport dynamics of porous media. What laws govern how chemicals pass through filters? How do droplets of oil move through layers of stone? How do blood cells travel through a living organism? A team of researchers led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) has discovered how pore space geometry impacts transport of substances through fluids.
myscience.org
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
New technique could diminish errors that hamper the performance of super-fast analog optical neural networks. As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same...
myscience.org
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
technologynetworks.com
SureSelect NGS Panels: Customized for Any Application
Unravelling the secrets of the human genome has revealed that many diseases have a genetic component. Some diseases are caused by mutations passed from parent to child or germline mutations, while others are caused by acquired or somatic mutations in one or more gene(s) that occur during a person's life.
