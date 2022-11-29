ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH

Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Plum Island dredging project will help reinforce shoreline

PLUM ISLAND - It's considered a win-win for the environment. A dredging project now underway in the waters off Plum Island may be designed to help with marine navigation, but the displaced sand is now helping to reinforce the shoreline. "The water used to come up to the rocks, with a storm or high tide it washes around our house," said Mark Wright, a city councilor and a resident of Reservation Terrace which has seen some homes condemned and others damaged by storms. But now along with the ocean views, Mark Wright and his neighbors have been watching with relief the...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Seacoast Current

Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station.
NEWINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Tuscan Market Brings Handcrafted Food and Italian Imports Together

Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire, can be a bit overwhelming. A convivial crowd in the back is usually enjoying food and drinks in the open café, while the front space bustles with shoppers and staff wending through a riot of tasty retail fare. To the right of the entrance, a case spans the length of the space, displaying carefully selected meats and a variety of heat-and-eat specialties, from chicken parm to Brussels sprouts. Up near the ceiling, house-made charcuterie is hanging to cure in a special case, while a display front and center is piled with chunks of freshly cut parmesan cheese, with a carefully curated selection of wine, beer, and sodas just beyond.
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
GILFORD, NH
londonderrytimes.net

The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy

Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
LONDONDERRY, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire

Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
PLAISTOW, NH
nshoremag.com

Darby Scott Opens New Concept Store in North Andover Dec. 3

In an old mill building on High Street, the local designer brings her flair and craftsmanship to a new store full of unique clothing, gifts, and home goods. When North Andover-based designer Darby Scott was living and working in Manhattan during the ‘90s and early 2000s, she traveled frequently to Italy for business. It was there, in countryside towns on the outskirts of Milan, that she discovered the lifestyle she wanted.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

