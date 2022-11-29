Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
WMUR.com
Harbor seal found along river in Exeter now being treated for injuries
EXETER, N.H. — A harbor seal spottedearlier this week in Exeter is now being treated for injuries. The Seacoast Science Center picked up the young pup Wednesday after growing concerns about a wound on her underside. She was found along the Squamscott River. She is now on the mend...
Plum Island dredging project will help reinforce shoreline
PLUM ISLAND - It's considered a win-win for the environment. A dredging project now underway in the waters off Plum Island may be designed to help with marine navigation, but the displaced sand is now helping to reinforce the shoreline. "The water used to come up to the rocks, with a storm or high tide it washes around our house," said Mark Wright, a city councilor and a resident of Reservation Terrace which has seen some homes condemned and others damaged by storms. But now along with the ocean views, Mark Wright and his neighbors have been watching with relief the...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station.
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
Seacoast Holiday Parades Will Go on as Scheduled This Saturday
Despite the forecast of rain, Seacoast region holiday parades scheduled for Saturday are a go. Rain will start by 8 a.m. Saturday morning and be steady throughout the day, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Palmer in Gray, Maine. Temperatures will be in the 50s. "It looks like we'll...
nshoremag.com
Tuscan Market Brings Handcrafted Food and Italian Imports Together
Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire, can be a bit overwhelming. A convivial crowd in the back is usually enjoying food and drinks in the open café, while the front space bustles with shoppers and staff wending through a riot of tasty retail fare. To the right of the entrance, a case spans the length of the space, displaying carefully selected meats and a variety of heat-and-eat specialties, from chicken parm to Brussels sprouts. Up near the ceiling, house-made charcuterie is hanging to cure in a special case, while a display front and center is piled with chunks of freshly cut parmesan cheese, with a carefully curated selection of wine, beer, and sodas just beyond.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
nshoremag.com
Darby Scott Opens New Concept Store in North Andover Dec. 3
In an old mill building on High Street, the local designer brings her flair and craftsmanship to a new store full of unique clothing, gifts, and home goods. When North Andover-based designer Darby Scott was living and working in Manhattan during the ‘90s and early 2000s, she traveled frequently to Italy for business. It was there, in countryside towns on the outskirts of Milan, that she discovered the lifestyle she wanted.
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter.
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
Comments / 0