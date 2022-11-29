ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
talkofthesound.com

Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say

RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland

A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart

A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy