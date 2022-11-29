Read full article on original website
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash
Police have identified a 19-year-old Long Island man killed in a chain-reaction crash. Nasir Reid, of Lynbrook, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 29 during a three-vehicle crash in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police. According to Nassau County Police, Reid was driving a 2009 BMW southbound on Ocean Avenue when...
18-year-old woman dead, 2 others critically injured after car overturns on Queens highway
An 18-year-old woman is dead and two others injured after a car crash on a Queens highway early Thursday, authorities said.
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
On-duty Yonkers police officer killed in multi-vehicle accident
An on-duty Yonkers police officer was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. The sergeant, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on Tuckahoe Road.
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man
BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say
RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Motorcyclist fatally thrown from bike after crashing into truck in the Bronx
A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a box truck in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The motorcyclist was riding south on Broadway when he slammed into a truck making a U-Turn at Caryle Avenue in Park Hill.
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
7 kids injured when school bus crashes into house in New York suburb, police say
RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Seven children, including two 5-year-olds, were injured when a school bus crashed into a house in a New York City suburb Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez. The bus skidded […]
14-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Store In Riverhead
Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators reported that they tried to burglarize a Long Island store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bapa Cards and Gifts in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. When police arrived at the...
Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart
A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
