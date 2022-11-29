Read full article on original website
THS High School Band students selected for North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band
Several Trenton High School Band students were selected for the North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band, which performed on November 21st. Students selected were Lydia Leininger for second chair percussion, Connor Campbell for third chair clarinet, Brett Kennedy for 11th chair clarinet, Shayla Chapman for fourth chair french horn, Maurissa Bonta for fifth chair flute, Victor Markel for sixth chair trombone, and Caleb Campbell for eighth chair trombone.
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
Two area churches to hold musical programs on December 18th
Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th. Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth. The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast...
Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner
The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request. Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that,...
Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders. A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.
Obituary & Services: Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum)
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum. Nancy is...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
2 staff members at Centerville Community Schools placed on administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa school district is investigating allegations against two of its staff members. According to a statement from the Centerville Community School District, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Allegations made against one of the staff members are of a personal...
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
Putnam County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on December 1st. The clinic will run from 7 am to 10 am. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. There will also be updated bivalent boosters for each. The health department notes COVID-19 vaccines can help...
