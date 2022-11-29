ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

topgear.com

Video: watch this Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport DRIFT

Start your weekend right with this drifting, smoking Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport tearing up some Cup 2s. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’ll get straight to the point: Bugatti has stuck one of its development drivers...
topgear.com

Retro review: the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti HGTC

This review was first published in Issue 157 of Top Gear magazine (2006) Temperance is getting on for an abstraction once you’ve made the mental commitment to shelling out for a new 612 Scaglietti. But before you go frittering the available budget on a paint job based on whatever sample you provide (£3,935), one ‘dedication plate’ in silver (£210), or indeed the six-piece leather travel set (£4,385), you might want to consider four letters: HGTC.
topgear.com

From the archives: Honda tries to hit 400kph in an F1 car

Back in 2006, the BAR Honda 007 was let off its leash at the Bonneville Salt Flats, but how fast did it go?. Only Honda could do this. In fact, of all the car manufacturers currently involved in Formula One racing, only Honda could even contemplate doing this. ‘Eh? Vot?...
UTAH STATE
topgear.com

The Tesla Semi truck is finally ready, and Pepsi gets the first ones

Tesla’s shiny new space-age truck will do 500 miles on a single charge. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “I can’t believe it’s been five years,” said Elon Musk. “Been a lot that’s happened since then,...
NEVADA STATE
topgear.com

Behind the scenes at the 2022 TopGear.com awards!

This car has the potential to change the EV landscape not just in America, but for all of us. Our American Car of the Year is… the Ford F-150 Lightning. A car that’s pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of performance, technology and is, essentially, a piece of art. Our Hypercar of the Year is the Koenigsegg Jesko.
topgear.com

Fail of the century #33: Covini C6W

Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If it was a good idea, someone else would’ve done it already. As boardroom-wall-motivational-poster slogans go, FOTC will admit this doesn’t have quite the go-get-’em-tiger zing, of, say, “if you can dream it, you can do it”, or “life begins at the end of your comfort zone”. But sometimes a bit of self-doubt, no bad thing. Take, for example, the case of the C6W, the six-wheeled supercar from Italian firm Covini Engineering.

