California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
In California, the agency overseeing workers' health and safety doesn't have enough certified bilingual inspectors. That's a problem for one of the most linguistically diverse states in the nation, where nearly 1 in 5 workers speaks limited English. From member station KQED, Farida Jhabvala Romero reports. FARIDA JHABVALA ROMERO, BYLINE:...
BLM boosts efforts to protect wildlife corridors in drought-stricken West
The Bureau of Land Management on Nov. 15 called for its state offices to work with state wildlife agencies and tribes to preserve and improve habitat connectivity – the ability of fish and wildlife to move freely across landscapes and seasonal ranges. The agency says this guidance will translate...
Four Corners Edition, 12/2/2022: Residents moving closer to nature, Colorado River compact turns 100, author Erika Wurth's new book
A growing number of people in our region are moving closer to nature, a trend that concerns experts. The Colorado River’s foundational legal document turned 100 years old last month. The agreement among seven western states was groundbreaking for its time, but it continues to contribute to the southwest’s water crisis.
