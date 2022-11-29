Read full article on original website
Related
A Democratic panel OKs a Biden-backed shakeup of the party's presidential calendar
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot. Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives
When Nancy Pelosi officially passes the baton as speaker of the House, she'll be passing on another title, too - most senior woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. Going forward, that distinction will belong to our next guest. KATHERINE CLARK: I'm Congresswoman Katherine Clark from the fifth District of...
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are taking the...
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
North Carolina governor says electric trucks are key to cutting climate pollution
The electric vehicle industry is growing across the U.S. and in North Carolina, mainly as sales of electric passenger vehicles speed up. But what about bigger vehicles? Gov. Roy Cooper said this week state officials are drafting new rules that could get more electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses on state roads.
3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate
Three tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground. The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
New NC laws on arson, domestic protections begin Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tougher penalties for certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws approved by the General Assembly this year that will take effect on Thursday. The enacted legislation creates new felony crimes for...
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves.
NC health agency appealing ruling on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's government is appealing a trial judge's order that demands many more community services by certain dates for people with intellectual and development disabilities who otherwise live at institutions, the top state health official said Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley...
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Tornadoes fueled by high temperatures rip through Southern communities
WETUMPKA, Ala. — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had...
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
California has shockingly few certified bilingual worksite inspectors for an estimated 3.4 million workers who speak limited English. The shortage leaves many of these workers less protected.
Citing risk to endangered whales, Whole Foods hits pause on Maine lobster — for now
Whole Foods will temporarily stop buying Maine lobster for its stores nationwide in a move that's drawing praise from environmentalists and anger from local politicians and industry. The grocery chain made the decision in response to warnings from the two separate seafood-monitoring groups it relies on to certify the sustainability...
Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes are predicted across parts of the South
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes across a wide swath of Mississippi, as well as smaller sections of Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee on Tuesday evening and overnight. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center called it "a particularly dangerous situation." Larger cities at...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
A farmer adapts to climate change and spreads harvest throughout the year
Climate change forces farmers to alter their work and sometimes even what they grow. An apple grower in Pennsylvania has replaced trees with varieties that do better in a warming world.
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings
Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into the trash and later took it to a transfer station. In the napkin were his wife's wedding rings. He and the transfer station crew were able to locate the trash bag.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0