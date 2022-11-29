ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help

By David Cohen
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4KHF_0jQso6Tx00

The Independent and its sister title the Evening Standard have partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust to launch On The Breadline , a Christmas campaign to support those most affected by the cost of living crisis.

With more than 14.5 million people living in poverty in the UK - including 4.3 million children - many households are making impossible choices like going without food or heating.

On The Breadline has spoken to some of those most affected by the crisis, including a mother who worries about affording the power for her electric wheelchair, and a diabetic woman giving the last of the food in her home to her child.

Click here to donate to our campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It felt like my lungs were being squeezed’: Child worker recounts horror of plastic waste recycling plant

A former child worker has spoken out about the lingering health impact of working at a plastic recycling plant in Turkey – where EU states send nearly 500 metric tonnes of waste each year.The waste picker, now 20, from the city of Adana in Turkey, told Human Rights Watch (HRW): “When I inhaled, it would feel like my lungs were squeezed and under pressure.“I stopped working there two months ago, but I still have a problem with breathing.”Plastic waste is shredded, washed, melted at high temperatures, and then turned into pellets in the recycling process. This process emits air...
The Independent

Voices: The government is scamming us on insulation

There are scams, there are Tory scams, and then there are the government’s home insulation scams.Imagine if the prime minister announced new Health Service funding of £60 billion in the next parliament? The country would be celebrating the fact that we were finally investing the extra money needed to provide a decent service to patients.Then imagine the outrage if we found out that all he actually did was confirm that the government would continue funding the NHS in the next parliament, while concealing the fact that they were actually cutting NHS funding in real terms by 10 per cent?That...
The Independent

Parents refuse to use ‘blood tainted by vaccination’ for baby ahead of life-saving surgery

New Zealand’s health service is applying for the guardianship of a sick four-month-old baby after its parents refused to use blood from vaccinated donors for the child’s open-heart surgery.The couple spoke with anti-vax campaigner and conspiracy theorist Liz Gun, who posted a video of the conversation on social media, from the hospital room. The couple said their baby urgently needs open-heart surgery and that they want the blood to come from people who have not received the Covid vaccine.The four-month-old baby has severe pulmonary valve stenonis, the parents said. Surgery is needed “almost immediately”, said the parents, but added that...
The Independent

World’s first job guarantee trial ‘eliminates’ long-term unemployment

A world-first trial in which people in an Austrian town were guaranteed a job has "eliminated" long-term unemployment there.The pilot programme designed by Oxford University economists for the Lower Austria municipality of Marienthal was launched in 2020 and offered residents unconditional and well-paid work for more than 12 months.New results, shared with The Independent, show the policy left participants happier, more financially secure, and more involved in their community – as well as vanquishing joblessness in a region that has previously struggled with it.Sven Hergovich, chief of the Lower Austrian Public Employment Service which managed the scheme, said: "I had...
The Independent

Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns

When BNSF railroad conductor Justin Schaaf needed to take time off from work this summer, he had to make a choice: go to the dentist to get a cavity in his molar filled or attend a party for his son's 7th birthday.He chose his son."Ultimately I decided to take the day off for my kid’s birthday party,” Schaaf said. “Then when I am finally able to get into the dentist four, five, six months later, the tooth is too bad to repair at that point, so I have to get the tooth pulled out.”Those are the kind of tradeoffs...
GLASGOW, MT
The Independent

Revealed: Closing windfall tax loophole could cut energy bills by £336 a year

Closing a loophole in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies could reduce millions of families’ energy bills by £336 a year, new research shared with The Independent has found.Ending the tax relief claimed by fossil fuel giants would raise £22bn over the next six years, according to a report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF).The think tank said shutting the loophole could pay for an emergency insulation programme for 3.31 million of the leakiest homes across the UK.The NEF said spending £3.6bn of the money raised from an expanded windfall tax on insulating the least energy-efficient homes...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy