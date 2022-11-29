On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help
The Independent and its sister title the Evening Standard have partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust to launch On The Breadline , a Christmas campaign to support those most affected by the cost of living crisis.
With more than 14.5 million people living in poverty in the UK - including 4.3 million children - many households are making impossible choices like going without food or heating.
On The Breadline has spoken to some of those most affected by the crisis, including a mother who worries about affording the power for her electric wheelchair, and a diabetic woman giving the last of the food in her home to her child.
Click here to donate to our campaign.
