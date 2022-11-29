ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead; VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a tractor-trail hit and killed a man early Friday morning. State Troopers say the crash occurred on Fri. Dec. 2. on Brookneal Highway at approximately 1:37 a.m. They say the tractor-trailer was traveling near Volunteer Road when the trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the man. Troopers say the man died at the scene.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Outdoors Bound Ruffed Grouse

There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local …. Heritage's Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact. Amherst County’s Bob Christmas Retires...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022: ‘Euphoria’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With thousands of streaming services and shows to choose from, West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022 was HBO’s “Euphoria.”. The study, conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com, used the three most popular streaming services, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, according to a press release.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Salem man wins one million in Mega Millions

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A Salem man won the Mega Millions, but he was one number away from the jackpot. The Virginia Lottery says the winner, Garland Hare bought his ticket at the Salem Mini Mart located at 2319 West Main Street. Hare says he selected his numbers using a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?

DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wfxrtv.com

Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
KENTUCKY STATE

