Tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead; VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a tractor-trail hit and killed a man early Friday morning. State Troopers say the crash occurred on Fri. Dec. 2. on Brookneal Highway at approximately 1:37 a.m. They say the tractor-trailer was traveling near Volunteer Road when the trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the man. Troopers say the man died at the scene.
Outdoors Bound Ruffed Grouse
There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local …. Heritage's Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact. Amherst County’s Bob Christmas Retires...
How to win a lifetime hunting license, free state park lodging in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This year, West Virginians once again have the chance to win a lifetime hunting license, and non-residents could receive free state park lodging. On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is doing its fourth annual hunting license giveaway.
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022: ‘Euphoria’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With thousands of streaming services and shows to choose from, West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022 was HBO’s “Euphoria.”. The study, conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com, used the three most popular streaming services, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, according to a press release.
Salem man wins one million in Mega Millions
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A Salem man won the Mega Millions, but he was one number away from the jackpot. The Virginia Lottery says the winner, Garland Hare bought his ticket at the Salem Mini Mart located at 2319 West Main Street. Hare says he selected his numbers using a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
