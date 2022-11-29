Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Strategies for coping with holiday blues
MINNEAPOLIS — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
After hate incident, the Edina community took matters into its own hands
EDINA, Minn. — A lot of things came out of COVID. More specifically, a lot of hate. KARE 11 has documented multiple incidents of hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A Hmong family in Woodbury came home to a hateful...
Minnetonka High School starts permanent food shelf on campus
MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Chapter of the Interact Club is partnering with the ICA Food Shelf to tackle food insecurity in our community. Interact Club is the high school division of the Rotary Organization and during the past year, they have worked to open up a food shelf called the Galley in Minnetonka High School.
Minneapolis mayor signs executive order to protect those pursuing gender-affirming care
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order protecting people pursuing gender-affirming care on Friday. Frey said it sends a message that the city is a safe place for transgender and non-binary people. “We want to make sure that you feel safe in getting the gender-affirming care...
Dozens gathered for community conversation to end teen gun violence
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Several teenagers have lost their lives do to violence across the Twin Cities since the beginning of the year. Those tragedies led to candid conversations Thursday night with hopes of a solution to end these senseless acts. "I don't know how we got here, but...
Burnsville couple extends message to neighborhood 'Scrooge': We're 'here to help'
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — On a quiet street in Burnsville, a house lights up every year on the day after Thanksgiving. "It brings joy to others and that's what I want it to do," said Adam "Also, it makes me happy, lifts my spirits, especially when it snows." For Adam,...
Delta changes who can access Sky Club in response to overcrowding
MINNEAPOLIS — Delta announced some changes this week to Delta Sky Club access, in response to overcrowding in airport lounges across the country, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Starting next year, the airline says Sky Club memberships will only be available to passengers who achieve frequent-flier classification. Membership costs...
Man facing federal charges in connection with 19 Bar firearm incident
MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of brandishing a gun at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Minneapolis and yelling homophobic slurs is now facing federal charges. A criminal complaint first filed in Hennepin County on Nov. 30 shows 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless disregard risk. In a court affidavit filed the same day, the United States Attorney's Office took control of the case on the basis that Harris "knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm" despite having been prohibited from doing so.
Father recovers stolen vehicle with his four kids inside
MINNEAPOLIS — A fast-acting father was able to chase down his stolen vehicle after it was taken with his four children still inside. The suspect in the case allegedly drove to the 800 block of Russel Avenue North in Minneapolis in a stolen vehicle. The suspect then stole another vehicle, which was occupied by four children, all of whom are under the age of five.
Twin Cities Ballet's 'A Minnesota Nutcracker' aims to be 'more inclusive'
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A beloved holiday classic is getting a Minnesota twist while aiming to be more inclusive. Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota is in final rehearsals for "A Minnesota Nutcracker" at its Lakeville headquarters before performances begin Thursday next week at Ames Center in Burnsville. "We're excited," associate...
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Excelsior burglarized, vandalized
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Recognized by anyone who's driven past and beloved by repeat customers, Truffle Hill Chocolates -- located in a one and a half story stucco Tudor house in Excelsior -- is dealing with a crime best explained as "unexplainable." "Something like this is probably the worst thing...
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
Search for new Anoka-Hennepin Schools Superintendent
ANOKA, Minn. — The biggest school district in Minnesota is getting closer to having a new superintendent. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board will begin a second day of interviews for the job. Right now there are five candidates. The School Board is expected to name the finalists following the interviews...
Snow Emergency Update: Nearly 220 vehicles towed in MPLS alone
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the first snow emergency of the season on Tuesday, hundreds of drivers around the Twin Cities metro were left with tickets, some dealing with the hefty cost of having their vehicles towed. The snow emergency in Minneapolis, for example, caused 770 tickets to be...
Bloomington restaurant wants customers to know they're recovering after deadly shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — The family who runs Co Tu Oriental Cuisine in Bloomington has gone through a lot since a deadly shooting happened in their restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. But they want their customers to know that they are going to be OK. On Wednesday, their doors remained...
Charges: Bloomington restaurant shooting possibly motivated by jealousy
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Investigators believe a fatal shooting inside Bloomington's Co Tu restaurant was motivated by jealousy, according to new information provided by court documents and Bloomington police. Aaron Le, of Lakeville, Minnesota, is now facing two second-degree murder charges after opening fire inside the restaurant on Nov. 23....
Heavy metal in Minneapolis: Metallica making 2-show stop at US Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — Get ready to rock the Bank. Heavy metal band Metallica is gearing up to begin a world tour that spans two years, more than 10 countries and multiple U.S. cities, including Minneapolis. On Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, 2024, Metallica will bring its M72 World Tour to...
Winter storm leaves hundreds stranded at MSP after runway closure
MINNEAPOLIS — The winter storm that swept through the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday afternoon caused major headaches for travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, leading airlines to cancel or delay more than 200 flights in and out of the airport throughout the day. The airport shut down...
Ice Castles begin to take shape in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Construction on one of Minnesota's chilliest winter traditions is officially underway. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It's the eighth year the Ice Castles will tower above Minnesotans looking...
EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels
MINNEAPOLIS — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed increasing the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, a move welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.
