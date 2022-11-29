ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Strategies for coping with holiday blues

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
Minnetonka High School starts permanent food shelf on campus

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Chapter of the Interact Club is partnering with the ICA Food Shelf to tackle food insecurity in our community. Interact Club is the high school division of the Rotary Organization and during the past year, they have worked to open up a food shelf called the Galley in Minnetonka High School.
Delta changes who can access Sky Club in response to overcrowding

MINNEAPOLIS — Delta announced some changes this week to Delta Sky Club access, in response to overcrowding in airport lounges across the country, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Starting next year, the airline says Sky Club memberships will only be available to passengers who achieve frequent-flier classification. Membership costs...
Man facing federal charges in connection with 19 Bar firearm incident

MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of brandishing a gun at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Minneapolis and yelling homophobic slurs is now facing federal charges. A criminal complaint first filed in Hennepin County on Nov. 30 shows 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless disregard risk. In a court affidavit filed the same day, the United States Attorney's Office took control of the case on the basis that Harris "knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm" despite having been prohibited from doing so.
Father recovers stolen vehicle with his four kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS — A fast-acting father was able to chase down his stolen vehicle after it was taken with his four children still inside. The suspect in the case allegedly drove to the 800 block of Russel Avenue North in Minneapolis in a stolen vehicle. The suspect then stole another vehicle, which was occupied by four children, all of whom are under the age of five.
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Excelsior burglarized, vandalized

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Recognized by anyone who's driven past and beloved by repeat customers, Truffle Hill Chocolates -- located in a one and a half story stucco Tudor house in Excelsior -- is dealing with a crime best explained as "unexplainable." "Something like this is probably the worst thing...
Search for new Anoka-Hennepin Schools Superintendent

ANOKA, Minn. — The biggest school district in Minnesota is getting closer to having a new superintendent. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board will begin a second day of interviews for the job. Right now there are five candidates. The School Board is expected to name the finalists following the interviews...
Ice Castles begin to take shape in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Construction on one of Minnesota's chilliest winter traditions is officially underway. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It's the eighth year the Ice Castles will tower above Minnesotans looking...
EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels

MINNEAPOLIS — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed increasing the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, a move welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.
