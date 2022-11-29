Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Whether He’s Really as Good as Advanced Stats Say, Davonte Davis’ Impact is Unmistakable
FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte Davis has rejoined the Arkansas basketball team after a one-game absence, the UA announced Wednesday. It was originally announced that the junior guard was “taking some time away from basketball” about an hour before the Razorbacks played Troy on Monday. No further details were...
Devo Clears Up His Absence and He's Back with Razorbacks
After not playing against Troy or the second half of last game in Maui, he returns.
bestofarkansassports.com
Reid Bauer’s Case for Most Loyal Transfer in Arkansas History
FAYETTEVILLE — Rather than returning to Arkansas football for a sixth season, Reid Bauer will enter the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere, he announced Tuesday. A multi-year starter at punter, the Texas native has also served as the Razorbacks’ holder for field goals and...
bestofarkansassports.com
Dealing with Arkansas Roster Churn Set Off by Declaration from SEC’s Top Rated Center
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football will be without the anchor of its offensive line in the bowl game and next season, as Ricky Stromberg declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday. After starting all but three games during his four-year career with the Razorbacks, the Tulsa native will begin...
bestofarkansassports.com
Turns Out Smoke Around Arkansas Cornerback Khari Johnson Was Fire After All
FAYETTEVILLE — For the second straight offseason, Arkansas football is losing multiple contributors from its secondary to the transfer portal. The latest defensive back to leave the program is Khari Johnson, who announced his decision Tuesday afternoon. It comes just a few days after the Razorbacks capped a 6-6 regular season with a loss at Missouri.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
mdmh-conway.com
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released, Arkansas’s college towns are getting excellent reviews
Little Rock, Arkansas – The poll gave Fayetteville, the highest-ranked town in Arkansas, a score of 60, with its social environment, academic prospects, and economic opportunities making up for a poor score on wallet-friendly. Conway outperformed Fayetteville in terms of social, intellectual, and economic prospects, but a poor grade for wallet-friendly dropped it to 179.
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
Early voting for Arkansas runoff elections begins Nov. 29
Early voting for all Arkansas runoff elections begins tomorrow. There are 11 races going to a runoff across Benton and Washington Counties.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation supports ORT’s zero-fare program
The Walton Family Foundation has provided a $135,789 grant to allow Springdale-based Ozark Regional Transit to extend its zero-fare program through 2023 as ridership continues to rise. Between January and October, total ridership has risen by 26.9% to 195,238, from 153,831 in the same period last year. In October, ridership...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Bella Vista mayoral race goes to runoff
first day of early voting for runoff elections in Arkansas. On the Benton County ballot, is the race for Bella Vista mayor.
KHBS
Hillary Clinton to speak at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville Wednesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hillary Clinton will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Yo-Yo Ma and Rep. Liz Cheney are among those who are taking part in public talks surrounding the exhibit called We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.
