Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Reid Bauer’s Case for Most Loyal Transfer in Arkansas History

FAYETTEVILLE — Rather than returning to Arkansas football for a sixth season, Reid Bauer will enter the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere, he announced Tuesday. A multi-year starter at punter, the Texas native has also served as the Razorbacks’ holder for field goals and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Turns Out Smoke Around Arkansas Cornerback Khari Johnson Was Fire After All

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second straight offseason, Arkansas football is losing multiple contributors from its secondary to the transfer portal. The latest defensive back to leave the program is Khari Johnson, who announced his decision Tuesday afternoon. It comes just a few days after the Razorbacks capped a 6-6 regular season with a loss at Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mdmh-conway.com

List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released, Arkansas’s college towns are getting excellent reviews

Little Rock, Arkansas – The poll gave Fayetteville, the highest-ranked town in Arkansas, a score of 60, with its social environment, academic prospects, and economic opportunities making up for a poor score on wallet-friendly. Conway outperformed Fayetteville in terms of social, intellectual, and economic prospects, but a poor grade for wallet-friendly dropped it to 179.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation supports ORT’s zero-fare program

The Walton Family Foundation has provided a $135,789 grant to allow Springdale-based Ozark Regional Transit to extend its zero-fare program through 2023 as ridership continues to rise. Between January and October, total ridership has risen by 26.9% to 195,238, from 153,831 in the same period last year. In October, ridership...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Hillary Clinton to speak at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville Wednesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hillary Clinton will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Yo-Yo Ma and Rep. Liz Cheney are among those who are taking part in public talks surrounding the exhibit called We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.
BENTONVILLE, AR

