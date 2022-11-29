Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
WSYX ABC6
Christine's Christmas returns for the holiday season with final performance in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 19th Christine's Christmas concert returns this year for a final performance Saturday, December 10 at the Jo Ann Davidson Theater. The concert is held in memory of Christine Wilson, a young woman who along with four of her friends, tragically lost their lives in a house fire near Ohio State's campus in 2003.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
WSYX ABC6
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
WSYX ABC6
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
WSYX ABC6
Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park hosting 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park are hosting its 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive this weekend. The event is a way to collect pet supplies for seniors who are struggling financially and can't give their pets the items they need. The...
WSYX ABC6
Shop the Columbus Gift Guide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the gift-giving season while creating memorable moments with friends and family over the holiday. Have you made your list and checked it twice? Shop locally using the Columbus Gift Guide. The boutique district in downtown Columbus, Ohio is known as an incredible shopping destination...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fashion Alliance, Hot Pockets making cargo shorts with literal 'hot pockets'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Pockets is collaborating with the Columbus Fashion Alliance to make cargo shorts with a literal hot pocket. The shorts feature an insulated pocket which is labeled "hot" and "insert sandwich here." The other pocket is labeled "cold." “Wearing shorts in winter is a bold...
WSYX ABC6
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
WSYX ABC6
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
WSYX ABC6
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
WSYX ABC6
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
WSYX ABC6
OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
WSYX ABC6
'Nothing's been done,' Norwich Twp. residents want answers to years long flooding problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Norwich Township residents told ABC 6/FOX 28 they are fed up with flooding on their property and inside their homes. The families live along Smiley Road and on property under Norwich Township jurisdiction. Across the street is a condo community called The Lakes at Mill Run. A pond on that property backs up to Smiley Road.
WSYX ABC6
Fans cheer on Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs as they head to state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play for a state title. Fans lined up the streets Friday morning to give them a big sendoff. The high school football team is on a 14-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have...
WSYX ABC6
Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
