Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
COLUMBUS, OH
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
Shop the Columbus Gift Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the gift-giving season while creating memorable moments with friends and family over the holiday. Have you made your list and checked it twice? Shop locally using the Columbus Gift Guide. The boutique district in downtown Columbus, Ohio is known as an incredible shopping destination...
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
