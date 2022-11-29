ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter

Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
The U.S. aims to ensure that the aid to Ukraine goes where it's supposed to go

The U.S. has been supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia with billions of dollars in aid and weapons. But lawmakers from both parties have voiced concerns about oversight. And while there's no evidence of any wrongdoing related to Ukraine aid, potential abuse of U.S. taxpayer money, as we have seen in previous wars, could erode public support for Kyiv. We called up retired Marine Colonel Mark Cancian, who's a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to find out what the government is doing to prevent such a scenario.
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'

This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
Morning news brief

The West will impose more sanctions on Russian oil to defund its war in Ukraine. FTX founder ignores legal advice and takes questions. France's president will be Biden's first guest at a state dinner.
Experts have been pushing China's government to ramp up vaccinations

As China weighs potentially easing its strict zero-COVID policies, we're going to hear about how we got here and what's to come with the University of Michigan's director of the Center for Chinese Studies, Mary Gallagher. Mary, much of China's struggle with COVID is linked to low vaccination rates. The country is going to stick with its own vaccines, which experts say are less effective than the ones being used in the U.S. and other countries. So how is this affecting vaccine hesitancy in China?
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits

The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine. Russia's economy depends on selling oil. Next week, Europe plans to stop buying it for the most part. Europe also has a plan that would make it harder for Russians to sell it to anybody else. Therein lies the rub because Russian oil is part of the global supply. So how can the world block it without a massive rise in prices?
U.S.-China tensions are high and Taiwan's chip industry is caught in the middle

ROBERT TSAO: (Through interpreter) It was funny. One family bought a record player, and the entire village came out to ogle at it. FENG: But now the island makes 65% of the world's semiconductor chips that help power phones, cars and fighter jets. Tsao ended up heading Taiwan's first-ever semiconductor company, producing the microchips at the heart of everything high tech. It was called United Microelectronics Corporation, or UMC. Chipmakers like Tsao eventually made Taiwan a technology powerhouse, and both China and the U.S. are major customers.
