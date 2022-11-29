Read full article on original website
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter
Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit
The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit. Tonight brings celebrity guests, toasts, lobster on the menu and a performance from musician Jon Batiste. Earlier today, though, it was all business as Macron and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, met in the Oval Office and later took questions from reporters.
The U.S. aims to ensure that the aid to Ukraine goes where it's supposed to go
The U.S. has been supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia with billions of dollars in aid and weapons. But lawmakers from both parties have voiced concerns about oversight. And while there's no evidence of any wrongdoing related to Ukraine aid, potential abuse of U.S. taxpayer money, as we have seen in previous wars, could erode public support for Kyiv. We called up retired Marine Colonel Mark Cancian, who's a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to find out what the government is doing to prevent such a scenario.
What kinds of jobs will be created by offshore wind farms?
When President Biden talks about America's climate goals, he often frames it around new economic opportunities. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When I think of climate crisis, I think of jobs. MARTIN: But what kind of jobs does a carbon-free future provide? NPR's H.J. Mai reports. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with NATO partners today to keep a united front on Ukraine and on China. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONY BLINKEN: What I've seen, not only at NATO, but also, for example, with the European Union as well as in other parts of the world, is a growing convergence in the approach to the challenges that China poses.
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine
Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) URSULA VON DER LEYEN: Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of...
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
China's H-20 'stealth bomber,' allegedly a rival to the US's 'Raider,' may also be rolled out soon.
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
Planet Money's 'The Indicator': How Musk bought Twitter with other people's money
Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he only used some of his cash to buy Twitter for 44 billion bucks. A third of it was borrowed from banks. As Wailin Wong and Darian Woods of our daily economic podcast explain, it's actually Twitter, not Musk, who's on the hook for those loans.
Morning news brief
The West will impose more sanctions on Russian oil to defund its war in Ukraine. FTX founder ignores legal advice and takes questions. France's president will be Biden's first guest at a state dinner.
One economist's argument for heat safety regulations
As global temperatures rise, the risk of heat injury is acute for many people while they're on the job. Proposed rules to protect workers are often seen as too costly, while a new study puts that to the test. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily podcast The Indicator From Planet Money take it from here.
Financial technology companies enabled Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Rampant fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program was largely due to financial technology companies. That's according to a congressional report out today. The program, called PPP for short, gave loans, some of them forgivable, to small businesses during the pandemic. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer is covering the report. Hey, Sacha. SACHA...
Experts have been pushing China's government to ramp up vaccinations
As China weighs potentially easing its strict zero-COVID policies, we're going to hear about how we got here and what's to come with the University of Michigan's director of the Center for Chinese Studies, Mary Gallagher. Mary, much of China's struggle with COVID is linked to low vaccination rates. The country is going to stick with its own vaccines, which experts say are less effective than the ones being used in the U.S. and other countries. So how is this affecting vaccine hesitancy in China?
A Murder in the Amazon Reveals What the Fight Over the Rainforest Is All About
The murder of an Indigenous man in the Amazon shows how the struggle to save the rainforest in Brazil can turn deadly
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits
The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine. Russia's economy depends on selling oil. Next week, Europe plans to stop buying it for the most part. Europe also has a plan that would make it harder for Russians to sell it to anybody else. Therein lies the rub because Russian oil is part of the global supply. So how can the world block it without a massive rise in prices?
U.S.-China tensions are high and Taiwan's chip industry is caught in the middle
ROBERT TSAO: (Through interpreter) It was funny. One family bought a record player, and the entire village came out to ogle at it. FENG: But now the island makes 65% of the world's semiconductor chips that help power phones, cars and fighter jets. Tsao ended up heading Taiwan's first-ever semiconductor company, producing the microchips at the heart of everything high tech. It was called United Microelectronics Corporation, or UMC. Chipmakers like Tsao eventually made Taiwan a technology powerhouse, and both China and the U.S. are major customers.
Comedian He Huang on the criticism her 'Australia's Got Talent' set received
Recently, a comedian on "Australia's Got Talent" made quite the first impression on viewers. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "AUSTRALIA'S GOT TALENT") HE HUANG: Hello, everyone. My name is He. It's spelled as H-E. It is my name. It is not my pronoun. (LAUGHTER) CHANG: Her full name is He Huang....
John F. Floyd Commentary: Numbers tell interesting story about the world
Numbers and statistics have always fascinated me, especially since I am not mathematically inclined. I have often said, “If the world depended on me for math skills, we would still be riding horses.” But I found an interesting report that was full of information based on world statistics. China, at 18.5% of the...
