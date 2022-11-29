The Senate today passed legislation to avert a holiday season rail strike, ending an impasse between rail workers and their companies. It was already passed by the House, and it now heads to President Biden's desk. Just days ago, Biden made a personal appeal, calling on Congress to impose this agreement, a deal that was reached in September but had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Biden's decision to intervene risks a backlash from some labor allies. In an open letter, over 100 labor historians called on the president not to undermine collective bargaining. One of the professors who signed that letter is Joseph McCartin of Georgetown University. When I spoke to him earlier today, he told me that the president should have more carefully considered the implications of this type of intervention.

1 DAY AGO