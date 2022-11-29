Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.
Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with NATO partners today to keep a united front on Ukraine and on China. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONY BLINKEN: What I've seen, not only at NATO, but also, for example, with the European Union as well as in other parts of the world, is a growing convergence in the approach to the challenges that China poses.
Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit
The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit. Tonight brings celebrity guests, toasts, lobster on the menu and a performance from musician Jon Batiste. Earlier today, though, it was all business as Macron and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, met in the Oval Office and later took questions from reporters.
Morning news brief
Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign.
The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and good with just about anything, the French baguette was recently added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. While he was giving a speech in the U.S. this week, French President Emmanuel Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette 250 grams of magic and perfection. And with only four ingredients, the simple baguette has now secured its place in history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Congress votes in favor of a measure that forces rail unions to accept a contract
With a railway worker strike threatening, the House made an unusual move today. Lawmakers voted in favor of a measure that forces railroad union workers to accept a contract negotiated back in September. They also passed a separate measure to provide seven days paid sick leave. Both measures now go to the Senate. And all this comes after President Biden called on Congress to intervene to prevent a strike in December.
Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal
The Senate today passed legislation to avert a holiday season rail strike, ending an impasse between rail workers and their companies. It was already passed by the House, and it now heads to President Biden's desk. Just days ago, Biden made a personal appeal, calling on Congress to impose this agreement, a deal that was reached in September but had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Biden's decision to intervene risks a backlash from some labor allies. In an open letter, over 100 labor historians called on the president not to undermine collective bargaining. One of the professors who signed that letter is Joseph McCartin of Georgetown University. When I spoke to him earlier today, he told me that the president should have more carefully considered the implications of this type of intervention.
The Supreme Court puts Biden's student loan relief program on ice for now
The legal fight over President Biden's student loan relief program has put a lot of borrowers in limbo. And now the Supreme Court is going to have its say. Yeah. The court announced Thursday that it will hear arguments about the president's plan. They're going to do so in February. That will prolong the uncertainty for borrowers, who are anxious to see how much of their loans might be written off, if at all. NPR's Elissa Nadworny has been covering all this and joins us this morning. Hey, Elissa.
The U.S. aims to ensure that the aid to Ukraine goes where it's supposed to go
The U.S. has been supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia with billions of dollars in aid and weapons. But lawmakers from both parties have voiced concerns about oversight. And while there's no evidence of any wrongdoing related to Ukraine aid, potential abuse of U.S. taxpayer money, as we have seen in previous wars, could erode public support for Kyiv. We called up retired Marine Colonel Mark Cancian, who's a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to find out what the government is doing to prevent such a scenario.
The felony tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization is winding down
A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent review of documents that the Justice Department seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort. That ruling removes the hurdle that Justice said was delaying its criminal investigation into the handling of top-secret government information it says that it recovered from Trump's residence.
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine
Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) URSULA VON DER LEYEN: Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of...
