Iowa State

Nevada wants to hold its primaries first in 2024

For decades, presidential hopefuls have faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, as NPR's Barbara Spunt reports, Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee will begin the process of...
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff

There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion...
Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy. Sandy Hook families' attorney calls it a 'cowardly move.'

Alex Jones, who owes nearly $1.5 billion to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has filed for bankruptcy. The Infowars host filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Texas bankruptcy court Friday. Creditors listed in the filing include relatives of Sandy Hook victims. Juries in Connecticut and Texas have ruled this year that Jones pay them $1.49 billion for lies he’s spread about the 2012 school shooting.
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike

Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum returns Indigenous artifact to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma

Since 1990, a federal law has been on the books that requires museums to return human remains and other culturally important objects in their collection to their original owner. Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum complied with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, this week when it repatriated a ceremonial rattle back to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma.
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into a trash can and later took the trash to a transfer station near his home in New Hampshire. The problem is that wrapped in that napkin were his wife's wedding rings that she had earlier cleaned. When he discovered this, Mr. Butler begged the transfer station crew to help him find the trash bag. He identified it when he recognized a celery stalk and rescued the rings, not to mention himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
