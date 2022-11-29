Read full article on original website
Nevada wants to hold its primaries first in 2024
For decades, presidential hopefuls have faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, as NPR's Barbara Spunt reports, Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee will begin the process of...
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
One economist's argument for heat safety regulations
As global temperatures rise, the risk of heat injury is acute for many people while they're on the job. Proposed rules to protect workers are often seen as too costly, while a new study puts that to the test. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily podcast The Indicator From Planet Money take it from here.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
In California, the agency overseeing workers' health and safety doesn't have enough certified bilingual inspectors. That's a problem for one of the most linguistically diverse states in the nation, where nearly 1 in 5 workers speaks limited English. From member station KQED, Farida Jhabvala Romero reports. FARIDA JHABVALA ROMERO, BYLINE:...
CT senator 'no apologist for the utilities,' but says huge rate hikes aren't 'within their control'
As customers of Eversource and United Illuminating face an upcoming electric rate hike that could increase the average monthly residential bill by $80, the co-chair of Connecticut's Energy and Technology Committee said he's willing to be hard on the two power companies. But Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex) said, in this...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion...
Legislators pledge to tackle health care costs in upcoming session
Lawmakers are targeting the rising cost of health care as a key issue they plan to tackle this upcoming legislative session, after hearing from hospital executives, representatives of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and other industry officials Thursday. “It’s no secret that health care is unaffordable and that the health care...
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy. Sandy Hook families' attorney calls it a 'cowardly move.'
Alex Jones, who owes nearly $1.5 billion to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has filed for bankruptcy. The Infowars host filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Texas bankruptcy court Friday. Creditors listed in the filing include relatives of Sandy Hook victims. Juries in Connecticut and Texas have ruled this year that Jones pay them $1.49 billion for lies he’s spread about the 2012 school shooting.
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
The week in CT news: Family of Randy Cox reacts to charges, Black vet lawsuit, energy rate relief
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum returns Indigenous artifact to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma
Since 1990, a federal law has been on the books that requires museums to return human remains and other culturally important objects in their collection to their original owner. Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum complied with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, this week when it repatriated a ceremonial rattle back to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma.
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into a trash can and later took the trash to a transfer station near his home in New Hampshire. The problem is that wrapped in that napkin were his wife's wedding rings that she had earlier cleaned. When he discovered this, Mr. Butler begged the transfer station crew to help him find the trash bag. He identified it when he recognized a celery stalk and rescued the rings, not to mention himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
