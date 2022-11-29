Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Tax credits for electric vehicles create confusion and some frantic lobbying
We have a story on the complexities of facing climate change. The United States is trying to do that in a big way. It's trying to encourage the already growing market for electric cars. They move cleanly, assuming they get a battery charge from a clean power source. And this summer, Congress put money on the line. A law extends tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles and also tax credits that encourage building more vehicles in the United States. Turns out it's hard to do both of those things at once, which is why automakers and others are lobbying for change. NPR's Camila Domonoske is here to bring us up to speed. Good morning.
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0