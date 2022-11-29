Read full article on original website
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
Many elderly people don't have family or loved ones and typically spend the holidays alone.
Festival of Trees begins at local hospital
The annual Festival of Trees began Friday at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Mayor Doug Franklin made a special appearance to show his support.
Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard
A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business.
Second floor collapses in burning Youngstown home, body found inside
The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating after a body was discovered after Youngstown firefighters put out a fire at a South Side home. The discovery was made as fire crews were called to an address on Oklahoma Avenue off Erie Street at around 11 p.m. The entire second floor had...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Remembering the woman with the unforgettable laugh
"She was always laughing, and it was one of those ones you don't forget," said Debra Dolin, who spoke to a reporter on the phone from West Virginia. "It was contagious."
Youngstown fire union criticizes station closures; Chief says firefighters need to 'come to work'
After a deadly 24 hours involving a serious vehicle crash and a raging fire in Youngstown, the union representing the city's firefighters is calling the situation "unacceptable." In a statement issued Friday, International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco said there were not enough safety services available to...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m.
One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash
Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
Youngstown tree lighting brings in thousands to kick off holiday season
Enjoying the parade, shopping local, and watching the Christmas tree light up the sky were just a few ways people in Downtown Youngstown kicked off the holidays Friday night. Our 21 WFMJ crew was out and about during the official kick-off to the holiday season here in the Valley. The...
Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton. Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening. There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.
Bungalow home, truck, household, and misc.
Truck – Auto – Ventrac – Household – Etc. Selling for the family. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1510 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460 Directions: Take Ellsworth Ave. north of State St. or south of Rt. 45 bypass. Watch for KIKO signs.
Local church hosts food giveaway amid crippling inflation
With a big update expected Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the inflation fight continues. It's put a strain on millions of people across the country and here in the Valley. That's why Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church in Youngstown gave away 150 bags of food to feed...
Memorial coat drive and chili cook-off to benefit local children
Phipps Family Memorial is organizing various fundraisers, including a winter coat drive and chili cook-off, to help families in need.
Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night
The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
Police arrest Youngstown woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
