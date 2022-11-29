ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash

Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton. Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening. There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Bungalow home, truck, household, and misc.

Truck – Auto – Ventrac – Household – Etc. Selling for the family. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1510 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460 Directions: Take Ellsworth Ave. north of State St. or south of Rt. 45 bypass. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Local church hosts food giveaway amid crippling inflation

With a big update expected Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the inflation fight continues. It's put a strain on millions of people across the country and here in the Valley. That's why Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church in Youngstown gave away 150 bags of food to feed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night

The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
SALEM, OH

