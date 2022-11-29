Read full article on original website
Related
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Scorebook Live
Hughes football reaches its second straight Georgia 6A title game
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – It wasn’t a matter of if Langston Hughes would find a groove, but when. One win away from getting back to the Class AAAAAA state title game for the second year in a row, the Panthers found their groove in the second half and never looked back en route to a 42-3 blowout win of ...
Comments / 0