The holiday shopping season is officially underway. Spending in Alabama is projected to increase from last year’s record high by more than fifteen percent. This means almost eighteen billion dollars is expected be spent in November and December. Many shoppers have reported they believe their holiday shopping should start in October. This is to get shopping done and spread-out spending. Nancy Dennis works with the Alabama Retail Association. She also says that this year’s rates fit with the national pattern of increased spending.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO