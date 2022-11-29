Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
International Business Times
Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Justin's Wife Reveals Ovarian Cyst Diagnosis
Hailey Bieber has revealed that she's dealing with an ovarian cyst as she debunked pregnancy rumors circulating online. The 26-year-old wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram story this week to shut down the pregnancy speculation. She posted a selfie with her shirt pulled up to reveal her stomach and said in the caption that it's "not a baby," Page Six reported.
15 Seriously Hysterical Things That Happened At Weddings I Wouldn't Have Been Able To Sit Through With A Straight Face
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
International Business Times
Netflix Drops First Trailer For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' [Watch]
The title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries has been revealed as Netflix dropped a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated project Thursday. After months of speculations on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries will contain, the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" teased that the project will give a glimpse of the royal couple's intimate relationship and tumultuous years in the palace.
International Business Times
Kim Kardashian Launches Skims Holiday Campaign Featuring Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and his family are Skims' Holiday family of the year. Kim Kardashian launched her solutions wear brand's 2022 holiday campaign Thursday, sharing via Instagram photos of the 51-year-old "Drop It like It's Hot" rapper, his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and their grandchildren modeling Skims' Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy collection.
International Business Times
Mena Suvari Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: 'It's All Very Real'
Mena Suvari is still struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son over a year ago. "I struggle with postpartum depression every day," the 43-year-old actress said on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast Monday. "I'm just getting my hormones tested next month, so yeah, it's all very real. I deal with this every day."
International Business Times
'Sister Act 3': Whoopi Goldberg Gives Exciting Update On The Movie
Whoopi Goldberg gave an update about the highly-anticipated movie "Sister Act 3." "The script came in yesterday. I really like it, you know, but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. If they don't get in its way, it could be pretty good," Goldberg shared in her appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
International Business Times
'Emancipation' Premiere: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet Together [Photos]
Will Smith walked the red carpet for the first time with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith since the Oscars controversy earlier this year. The couple attended the premiere of Will's upcoming movie, "Emancipation" at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday. Will, who portrayed Peter's character in...
