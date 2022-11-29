Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg and his family are Skims' Holiday family of the year. Kim Kardashian launched her solutions wear brand's 2022 holiday campaign Thursday, sharing via Instagram photos of the 51-year-old "Drop It like It's Hot" rapper, his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and their grandchildren modeling Skims' Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy collection.
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Hailey Bieber has revealed that she's dealing with an ovarian cyst as she debunked pregnancy rumors circulating online. The 26-year-old wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram story this week to shut down the pregnancy speculation. She posted a selfie with her shirt pulled up to reveal her stomach and said in the caption that it's "not a baby," Page Six reported.
Mena Suvari is still struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son over a year ago. "I struggle with postpartum depression every day," the 43-year-old actress said on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast Monday. "I'm just getting my hormones tested next month, so yeah, it's all very real. I deal with this every day."
Emily Ratajkowski opened up about living through a very stressful year that caused a "really scary" weight loss for her. "I think trauma lives in the body, that's been my experience," Ratajkowski revealed during the latest episode of her podcast, "High Low with EmRata" on Tuesday. "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."
